Potomac Edison incentivizing off-peak EV charging

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. which serves about 285,000 customers in seven Maryland counties, is offering electric vehicle (EV) drivers the option to enroll in a program that can help them save money by charging their EV during off-peak hours.

The program is also designed to benefit the entire region by taking some pressure off the electric grid during periods of heavy use, particularly in the hot summer months.

Under Potomac Edison’s new Electric Vehicle Time-of-Use (EV TOU) rate approved by the Public Service Commission of Maryland, EV drivers can save 2 cents per kilowatt-hour off the electric supply charge portion of their bill for EV charging usage during off-peak hours. On-peak hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., excluding holidays. Off-peak hours are all hours not identified as on-peak.

Eligible residential customers can opt in to receive the EV TOU rate. While customers who choose to enroll will be able to charge at a lower rate during off-peak hours, the EV TOU rate for charging during peak hours will be two cents higher than the Electric Supply Charge. Customers should consider their charging habits to determine if the program would be suitable for them.

The new rate option replaces the company’s former EV Credit Rider. Now, instead of periodically receiving an off-bill rebate in the form of a gift card for charging during off-peak hours, the customer will pay a lower rate during off-peak hour charging.