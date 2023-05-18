Potomac Edison incentivizing off-peak EV charging

Daily Record Staff//May 18, 2023

Home>Business>

Potomac Edison incentivizing off-peak EV charging

Potomac Edison incentivizing off-peak EV charging

By Daily Record Staff

//May 18, 2023

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. which serves about 285,000 customers in seven Maryland counties, is offering electric vehicle (EV) drivers the option to enroll in a program that can help them save money by charging their EV during off-peak hours.

The program is also designed to benefit the entire region by taking some pressure off the electric grid during periods of heavy use, particularly in the hot summer months.

Under Potomac Edison’s new Electric Vehicle Time-of-Use (EV TOU) rate approved by the Public Service Commission of Maryland, EV drivers can save 2 cents per kilowatt-hour off the electric supply charge portion of their bill for EV charging usage during off-peak hours. On-peak hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., excluding holidays. Off-peak hours are all hours not identified as on-peak.

Eligible residential customers can opt in to receive the EV TOU rate. While customers who choose to enroll will be able to charge at a lower rate during off-peak hours, the EV TOU rate for charging during peak hours will be two cents higher than the Electric Supply Charge. Customers should consider their charging habits to determine if the program would be suitable for them.

The new rate option replaces the company’s former EV Credit Rider. Now, instead of periodically receiving an off-bill rebate in the form of a gift card for charging during off-peak hours, the customer will pay a lower rate during off-peak hour charging.

Related Content

Univest to open 1st financial center in Md. 

Univest will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to officially opening the Greenspring Valley Financial Cen[...]

May 18, 2023

Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

A $70 million independent living and assisted living project featuring 160 apartments is coming to James Run i[...]

May 18, 2023

IonQ Aria quantum computer now available on Amazon Braket

College Park-based IonQ announced the availability of its IonQ Aria quantum computer on Amazon Braket, the qua[...]

May 18, 2023

Montgomery County launches integrated microgrid infrastructure project

AlphaStruxure, an Energy as a Service (EaaS) company, and Montgomery County Thursday announced an integrated [...]

May 18, 2023

McCormick’s chief administrative officer to retire

McCormick & Company, Inc. announced that Malcolm Swift, the company’s president of Global Flavor Soluti[...]

May 18, 2023
A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Declaring a mission to liberate "Taco Tuesday" for all, Taco Bell asked U.S. regulators on May 16, 2023, to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors

Taco Bell is asking U.S. regulators to force a Wyoming-based fast-food chain to abandon its longstanding claim[...]

May 17, 2023

Editors Picks

Prince George's County Circuit Judge Sean D. Wallace will be the first American to serve full-time on the United Nations Dispute Tribunal. (Contributed photo)

Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]

18/5/2023

BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years

17/5/2023

Jury awards $8.5M to Maryland woman after contracting genital herpes from ex-boy[...]

17/5/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

17/5/2023

Speaking invite to prosecutor Leo Wise stirs turmoil in Baltimore law clubs

16/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Univest to open 1st financial center in Md. 

18/5/2023

Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

18/5/2023

IonQ Aria quantum computer now available on Amazon Braket

18/5/2023
Charging Station

Potomac Edison incentivizing off-peak EV charging

18/5/2023

Montgomery County launches integrated microgrid infrastructure project

18/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT