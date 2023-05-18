Univest to open 1st financial center in Md. 

Univest will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to officially opening the Greenspring Valley Financial Center in Lutherville, its first office in Maryland.

Jeff Schweitzer, president and CEO of Univest Financial, and Matt Cohen, Maryland market president, will provide remarks at 11:30 a.m. at the center at 10801 Tony Drive, Suite 100. Lori Ratzburg of the Maryland Department of Commerce and Samantha O’Neil with the Department of Economic and Workforce Development are also expected to attend.

In addition to signing a 6,500-square-foot lease in Lutherville, Univest signed a lease with Himmelrich Associates for an office in south Baltimore, a 4,500-square-foot property at 175 W. Ostend St.