Univest to open 1st financial center in Md. 

Daily Record Staff//May 18, 2023

Home>Business>

Univest to open 1st financial center in Md. 

Univest to open 1st financial center in Md. 

By Daily Record Staff

//May 18, 2023

Univest will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to officially opening the Greenspring Valley Financial Center in Lutherville, its first office in Maryland.

Jeff Schweitzer, president and CEO of Univest Financial, and Matt Cohen, Maryland market president, will provide remarks at 11:30 a.m. at the center at 10801 Tony Drive, Suite 100. Lori Ratzburg of the Maryland Department of Commerce and Samantha O’Neil with the Department of Economic and Workforce Development are also expected to attend.

In addition to signing a 6,500-square-foot lease in Lutherville, Univest signed a lease with Himmelrich Associates for an office in south Baltimore, a 4,500-square-foot property at 175 W. Ostend St.

-

Related Content

Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

A $70 million independent living and assisted living project featuring 160 apartments is coming to James Run i[...]

May 18, 2023

IonQ Aria quantum computer now available on Amazon Braket

College Park-based IonQ announced the availability of its IonQ Aria quantum computer on Amazon Braket, the qua[...]

May 18, 2023
Charging Station

Potomac Edison incentivizing off-peak EV charging

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. which serves about 285,000 customers in seven Maryland cou[...]

May 18, 2023

Montgomery County launches integrated microgrid infrastructure project

AlphaStruxure, an Energy as a Service (EaaS) company, and Montgomery County Thursday announced an integrated [...]

May 18, 2023

McCormick’s chief administrative officer to retire

McCormick & Company, Inc. announced that Malcolm Swift, the company’s president of Global Flavor Soluti[...]

May 18, 2023
A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Declaring a mission to liberate "Taco Tuesday" for all, Taco Bell asked U.S. regulators on May 16, 2023, to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors

Taco Bell is asking U.S. regulators to force a Wyoming-based fast-food chain to abandon its longstanding claim[...]

May 17, 2023

Editors Picks

Prince George's County Circuit Judge Sean D. Wallace will be the first American to serve full-time on the United Nations Dispute Tribunal. (Contributed photo)

Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]

18/5/2023

BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years

17/5/2023

Jury awards $8.5M to Maryland woman after contracting genital herpes from ex-boy[...]

17/5/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

17/5/2023

Speaking invite to prosecutor Leo Wise stirs turmoil in Baltimore law clubs

16/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Univest to open 1st financial center in Md. 

18/5/2023

Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

18/5/2023

IonQ Aria quantum computer now available on Amazon Braket

18/5/2023
Charging Station

Potomac Edison incentivizing off-peak EV charging

18/5/2023

Montgomery County launches integrated microgrid infrastructure project

18/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT