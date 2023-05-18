VIDAL CORADO-QUINTANILLA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

May 18, 2023

VIDAL CORADO-QUINTANILLA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

VIDAL CORADO-QUINTANILLA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

//May 18, 2023

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Amended indictment

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Frederick County, Vidal Corado-Quintanilla, appellant, was convicted of one count of third-degree sexual offense. He raises two issues on appeal: (1) whether the trial court abused its discretion in allowing the State to amend the indictment to change the date of the offense without his consent, and (2) whether there was sufficient evidence to sustain his conviction.

