Debt limit talks stall as Republicans ‘press pause,’ criticize White House

Associated Press//May 19, 2023

Home>Government>

Debt limit talks stall as Republicans ‘press pause,’ criticize White House

From left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., take time out from their struggle over the debt limit negotiations as they applaud during a portrait-unveiling ceremony for former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., at the Capitol in Washington on May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

From left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., take time out from their struggle over the debt limit negotiations as they applaud during a portrait-unveiling ceremony for former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., at the Capitol in Washington on May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Debt limit talks stall as Republicans ‘press pause,’ criticize White House

By Associated Press

//May 19, 2023

A top debt ceiling negotiator for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday it’s time to “press pause” on talks as negotiations with the White House came to an abrupt standstill at the Capitol.

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., tapped by McCarthy, R-Calif., to lead the talks, emerged from an hourlong session and said gaps remained between House Republicans and the Democratic administration.

“It’s time to press pause because it’s just not productive,” Graves told reporters.

He added that the negotiations have become “just unreasonable” and that it was unclear when talks would resume.

Another Republican negotiator, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, said, “There is a “serious gap” between the sides.

“We’re in a tough spot,” said McHenry, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, as he left the meeting.

President Joe Biden’s administration is racing to strike a deal with Republicans led by McCarthy as the nation careens toward a potentially catastrophic debt default if the government fails to increase the borrowing limit to keep paying the nation’s bills.

White House negotiators declined to comment as they left the quick morning session.

Negotiators met for a third day behind closed doors at the Capitol with hopes of settling on an agreement this weekend before possible House votes next week. They face a looming deadline as soon as June 1 when the Treasury Department has said it will run out of cash to pay the government’s incurred debt.

Experts have warned that even the threat of a debt default would send shockwaves through the economy.

Republicans want to extract steep spending cuts that Biden has so far refused to accept. Any deal would need the support of both Republicans and Democrats to find approval in a divided Congress and be passed into law.

Biden who has been in Japan attending the Group of Seven summit had already planned to cut short the rest of his trip. He is expected to return to Washington later Sunday.

Biden departed early from a dinner with G7 leaders in Hiroshima on Friday night. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden planned to be briefed on the negotiations by his team Friday evening.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House to Graves’ comments.

As Republicans demand spending cuts and policy changes, Biden is facing increased pushback from Democrats, particularly progressives, not to give in to demands they argue will be harmful to Americans.

Democrats particularly refuse the Republican proposal to protect defense and veterans accounts from spending caps, arguing that the cuts will fall too heavily on other domestic programs.

Republicans also want to impose stricter work requirements on government aid recipients. Biden has suggested he might be open to considering it, but Democrats in Congress have said is a nonstarter.

Kevin Freking, Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller report for The Associated Press.

Miller reported from Hiroshima, Japan. Associated Press writer Stephen Groves contributed to this report.

P

Related Content

People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with DeSantis continues

The Walt Disney Co. is scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees f[...]

May 19, 2023

Univest to open 1st financial center in Md. 

Univest will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to officially opening the Greenspring Valley Financial Cen[...]

May 18, 2023

Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

A $70 million independent living and assisted living project featuring 160 apartments is coming to James Run i[...]

May 18, 2023

IonQ Aria quantum computer now available on Amazon Braket

College Park-based IonQ announced the availability of its IonQ Aria quantum computer on Amazon Braket, the qua[...]

May 18, 2023
Charging Station

Potomac Edison incentivizing off-peak EV charging

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. which serves about 285,000 customers in seven Maryland cou[...]

May 18, 2023

Montgomery County launches integrated microgrid infrastructure project

AlphaStruxure, an Energy as a Service (EaaS) company, and Montgomery County Thursday announced an integrated [...]

May 18, 2023

Editors Picks

Prince George's County Circuit Judge Sean D. Wallace will be the first American to serve full-time on the United Nations Dispute Tribunal. (Contributed photo)

Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]

18/5/2023

BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years

17/5/2023

Jury awards $8.5M to Maryland woman after contracting genital herpes from ex-boy[...]

17/5/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

17/5/2023

Speaking invite to prosecutor Leo Wise stirs turmoil in Baltimore law clubs

16/5/2023

Commentary

More News

From left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., take time out from their struggle over the debt limit negotiations as they applaud during a portrait-unveiling ceremony for former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., at the Capitol in Washington on May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Debt limit talks stall as Republicans ‘press pause,’ criticize White[...]

19/5/2023
Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle Mexican Grill while eating dinner in Missoula, Montana, on May 3, 2023. Botkin, a former walk-on place kicker and punter for the Montana Grizzlies, gained notoriety on the social media platform after videos of him performing kicking tricks went viral. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Montana is banning TikTok. But can the state enforce the law and fend off a laws[...]

19/5/2023
People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with DeSantis continues

19/5/2023

Univest to open 1st financial center in Md. 

18/5/2023

Harford County development adding $70M senior housing project

18/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT