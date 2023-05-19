First Fruits Farm opens distribution center

Daily Record Staff//May 19, 2023

First Fruits Farm opens distribution center

First Fruits Farm opens distribution center

By Daily Record Staff

//May 19, 2023

First Fruits Farm, a nonprofit ministry which grows and provides fresh produce to those experiencing hunger in the mid-Atlantic region, hosted a blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony May 17 to open its new distribution center.

With more than 250 guests in attendance, the event kicked off the organization’s 25th season of feeding the hungry and included an announcement of newly acquired farmland.

The distribution center, an expansion of the previous shop building, nearly doubles the square footage to more than  13,000 square feet on the farm property in Freeland.  Affecting the operations for the 2023 harvest season and beyond, features of the Distribution Center include production lines for packaging, large open and enclosed storage areas with refrigeration, a new loading dock to accommodate vehicles of all sizes, equipment/repair shop, additional offices and restrooms.

Funding for the distribution center was secured in full with support from several foundations as well as the farm’s first support from the state of Maryland.

In 2023, First Fruits Farm expects to partner with 200 distribution organizations, a 450% increase from the 35 they worked with in 2020. The farm also anticipates welcoming approximately 18,000 volunteers.

The farm is expanding even more with the unanticipated but recent acquisition of a neighboring property, adding 60 tillable acres and boosting production to approximately 2.8 million pounds of food this year, with 3 million pounds in the years ahead, meeting and surpassing the goal of the farm’s current strategic plan.

