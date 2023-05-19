Quest Management Group joins Red Brook Corporate Center

May 19, 2023

Red Brook Corporate Center is a 600,00O-square-foot, 60-acre gated corporate campus with six midrise office buildings in Owings Mills. (Submitted photo)

Quest Management Group announced a deal to lease office space in the Red Brook Corporate Center, a 600,000-square-foot, 60-acre gated corporate campus with six midrise office buildings in Owings Mills.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With more than 23 years of industry experience, Quest Management Group brings a unique and seasoned approach to multi-family management.  Beginning as a small family run business, Quest has evolved through the years to a professionally staffed, multi-family management company which aligns the interests of investors, employees, and residents.

The organization utilizes the latest technology and immersive employee training, cultivates strong vendor relationships, and maintains a sharp focus on the details to drive NOI and enhance community value.  Their business model perpetuates stable, long-term investments that gain value year over year.

Quest Management Group operates 21 residential properties throughout Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company joins current office tenants including  Schnabel Engineering, Zurich Insurance, Paychex, Siemens and Allianz Trade among others.

