SPECIAL ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL EXECUTIVE DIVISION

Jobs//May 19, 2023

//May 19, 2023

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Special Assistant Attorney General in the Executive Division.

Closing Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

See full ad at

www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE

