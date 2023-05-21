May 22, 2023

A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement

19/5/2023
Prince George's County Circuit Judge Sean D. Wallace will be the first American to serve full-time on the United Nations Dispute Tribunal. (Contributed photo)

Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]

18/5/2023

BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years

17/5/2023

Jury awards $8.5M to Maryland woman after contracting genital herpes from ex-boy[...]

17/5/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

17/5/2023

St. John Properties begins construction in 34-acre Va. business park

19/5/2023
Rep. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, top mediator in the debt limit talks for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, leaves a meeting room after negotiations came to an abrupt halt, at the Capitol in Washington on May 19, 2023. Graves told reporters it's time to "press pause" and it's "just not productive" to continue at this point. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Debt limit talks in standstill as Republicans, White House face ‘real diff[...]

19/5/2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington on May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Federal Reserve Chair Powell hints at a pause in rate hikes

19/5/2023

Justice Gorsuch: COVID emergency orders among ‘greatest intrusions on civi[...]

19/5/2023
Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle Mexican Grill while eating dinner in Missoula, Montana, on May 3, 2023. Botkin, a former walk-on place kicker and punter for the Montana Grizzlies, gained notoriety on the social media platform after videos of him performing kicking tricks went viral. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Montana is banning TikTok. But can the state enforce the law and fend off a laws[...]

19/5/2023

