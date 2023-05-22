Capital Funding Group closes $10.3M for refinancing Arizona skilled nursing facility

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) on Monday announced the closing of $10.3 million in financing, which supported the refinancing of an existing bridge loan, executed by CFG, into a HUD loan.

The refinancing supported a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Arizona. The deal was closed May 4 on behalf of a nationally recognized borrower.

Capital Funding Group Vice President Tommy Dillon originated the transaction for the company.

The financing follows the company’s recent announcement of the closing of $32.9 million in Bridge-to-HUD financing for the acquisition of a skilled nursing facility located in New York.

CFG is a full-service provider of comprehensive financing solutions for the national health care industry, focusing on the long-term care, assisted living and hospital sectors, and multifamily industry. CFG is known as a one-stop shop, with expertise in HUD loans, bridge lending, mezzanine financing, working capital loans and commercial banking services through the CFG family of companies.

Capital Funding LLC, a subsidiary of CFG Bank provides more than $6 billion in Section 232 mortgages nationwide.