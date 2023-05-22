Infinite Legacy hosts annual Ceremony of Remembrance

Infinite Legacy, the nonprofit organ procurement organization serving almost 10 million people in Maryland and the metro Washington area, hosted its annual Ceremony of Remembrance April 23 at Goucher College in Towson, which commemorated the selfless heroism of organ, eye and tissue donors.

During the ceremony, Infinite Legacy staff and community partners pay tribute to the memory of the many heroes who make our work possible. Transplant recipients share their powerful stories of hope, found only through the gift of donation and Infinite Legacy invites donor families to share photos of their loved ones for a memorial slideshow to remember their lives and legacies.

The event also included live musical performances, a children’s presentation and a memorial quilt display.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]