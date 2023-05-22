Infinite Legacy hosts annual Ceremony of Remembrance

Daily Record Staff//May 22, 2023

Home>Business>The Business Album>

Infinite Legacy hosts annual Ceremony of Remembrance

Infinite Legacy hosts annual Ceremony of Remembrance

By Daily Record Staff

//May 22, 2023

Infinite Legacy, the nonprofit organ procurement organization serving almost 10 million people in Maryland and the metro Washington area, hosted its annual Ceremony of Remembrance April 23 at Goucher College in Towson, which commemorated the selfless heroism of organ, eye and tissue donors. 

During the ceremony, Infinite Legacy staff and community partners pay tribute to the memory of the many heroes who make our work possible. Transplant recipients share their powerful stories of hope, found only through the gift of donation and Infinite Legacy invites donor families to share photos of their loved ones for a memorial slideshow to remember their lives and legacies.

The event also included live musical performances, a children’s presentation and a memorial quilt display.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]

Karen Kennedy, left, vice president of external affairs and education at Infinite Legacy, watches as children from the kids room presenting their projects. (Photo by Matt Roth)
Guests enjoy a reception during Ceremony of Remembrance 2023, hosted by Infinite Legacy. (Photo by Matt Roth)
Emma Sampson, digital media coordinator with Infinite Legacy, performs a song during the Ceremony of Remembrance 2023. She sang the song, “Always Remember Us This Way.” (Photo by Matt Roth)
Donor family members were able to pin quilt squares to the donor memorial quilts, in honor of their loved ones. (Photo by Matt Roth)
Annaopolis, Maryland – April 23, 2023:
at Paws at the Mall, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County’s store inside the Westfield Annapolis Mall in Maryland Saturday April 22, 2023.
Malls faced with empty retail spaces are offering local animal shelters premium storefronts for little or no cost to create consumer friendly adoption boutiques giving rats and other shelter animals a better chance at finding a new home.
CREDIT: Matt Roth for The New York Times
Assignment ID: 30276988A
The donor memorial quilts were on display at Ceremony of Remembrance, hosted by Infinite Legacy. (Photo by Matt Roth)
Kidney recipient John R. Brandon Bayton Jr. shares his story during the Ceremony of Remembrance 2023, hosted by Infinite Legacy. (Photo by Matt Roth)
The Rev. David North, director of the Mosaic Harmony Community Choir, shares a mediation with the audience. (Photo by Matt Roth)
The Ceremony of Remembrance audience hold candles as the names of their loved ones who donated are read during a donor memorial slideshow. (Photo by Matt Roth)
Tissue recipient and ceremony speaker Simone Henderson shared her story for local television news reporters at Ceremony of Remembrance, hosted by Infinite Legacy. (Photo by Matt Roth)

g

Related Content

Stella Maris hosts 70th anniversary wine & craft spirits event

Stella Maris, a nursing and long-term health care facility in Timonium, presented A Toast to Stella Maris[...]

May 18, 2023

MHLA celebrates its best at 2023 Stars of the Industry Awards Luncheon

The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association hosted more than 400 guests, including owners, managers, employees and [...]

May 15, 2023

The Baltimore Station fundraiser raises nearly $70K for homeless veterans

The Baltimore Station hosted its inaugural Take a Swing for Recovery golf tournament April 13 and raised near[...]

May 12, 2023

1501 Health celebrates health care’s newest innovators

Baltimore-based national startup incubator program 1501 Health, hosted 15 of the nation’s most innovative he[...]

April 26, 2023

AAFB hosts 49th annual ADDYs awards show

Baltimore’s community of advertisers, marketers and creatives gathered in person for the first time since be[...]

April 21, 2023

Penn-Mar Human Services raises record $1M at 31st annual gala

Penn-Mar Human Services, the region’s leading provider of services for individuals with intellectual and dev[...]

April 14, 2023

Editors Picks

A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement

19/5/2023
Prince George's County Circuit Judge Sean D. Wallace will be the first American to serve full-time on the United Nations Dispute Tribunal. (Contributed photo)

Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]

18/5/2023

BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years

17/5/2023

Jury awards $8.5M to Maryland woman after contracting genital herpes from ex-boy[...]

17/5/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

17/5/2023

Commentary

More News

St. John Properties begins construction in 34-acre Va. business park

19/5/2023
Rep. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, top mediator in the debt limit talks for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, leaves a meeting room after negotiations came to an abrupt halt, at the Capitol in Washington on May 19, 2023. Graves told reporters it's time to "press pause" and it's "just not productive" to continue at this point. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Debt limit talks in standstill as Republicans, White House face ‘real diff[...]

19/5/2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington on May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Federal Reserve Chair Powell hints at a pause in rate hikes

19/5/2023

Justice Gorsuch: COVID emergency orders among ‘greatest intrusions on civi[...]

19/5/2023
Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle Mexican Grill while eating dinner in Missoula, Montana, on May 3, 2023. Botkin, a former walk-on place kicker and punter for the Montana Grizzlies, gained notoriety on the social media platform after videos of him performing kicking tricks went viral. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Montana is banning TikTok. But can the state enforce the law and fend off a laws[...]

19/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT