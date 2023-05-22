Daily Record Staff//May 22, 2023
Infinite Legacy hosts annual Ceremony of Remembrance
//May 22, 2023
Infinite Legacy, the nonprofit organ procurement organization serving almost 10 million people in Maryland and the metro Washington area, hosted its annual Ceremony of Remembrance April 23 at Goucher College in Towson, which commemorated the selfless heroism of organ, eye and tissue donors.
During the ceremony, Infinite Legacy staff and community partners pay tribute to the memory of the many heroes who make our work possible. Transplant recipients share their powerful stories of hope, found only through the gift of donation and Infinite Legacy invites donor families to share photos of their loved ones for a memorial slideshow to remember their lives and legacies.
The event also included live musical performances, a children’s presentation and a memorial quilt display.
To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]g
Stella Maris, a nursing and long-term health care facility in Timonium, presented A Toast to Stella Maris[...]
May 18, 2023
The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association hosted more than 400 guests, including owners, managers, employees and [...]
May 15, 2023
The Baltimore Station hosted its inaugural Take a Swing for Recovery golf tournament April 13 and raised near[...]
May 12, 2023
Baltimore-based national startup incubator program 1501 Health, hosted 15 of the nation’s most innovative he[...]
April 26, 2023
Baltimore’s community of advertisers, marketers and creatives gathered in person for the first time since be[...]
April 21, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement
19/5/2023
Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]
18/5/2023
BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years
17/5/2023
Jury awards $8.5M to Maryland woman after contracting genital herpes from ex-boy[...]
17/5/2023
Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman
17/5/2023
St. John Properties begins construction in 34-acre Va. business park
19/5/2023
Debt limit talks in standstill as Republicans, White House face ‘real diff[...]
19/5/2023
Federal Reserve Chair Powell hints at a pause in rate hikes
19/5/2023
Justice Gorsuch: COVID emergency orders among ‘greatest intrusions on civi[...]
19/5/2023
Montana is banning TikTok. But can the state enforce the law and fend off a laws[...]
19/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar