Ketanji Brown Jackson tells law students ‘Survivor’ offers helpful lessons

Associated Press//May 22, 2023

Home>Law>

Ketanji Brown Jackson tells law students ‘Survivor’ offers helpful lessons

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law on May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law on May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Ketanji Brown Jackson tells law students ‘Survivor’ offers helpful lessons

By Associated Press

//May 22, 2023

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson called herself a “Survivor superfan” on Saturday and offered an audience of graduating law school students lessons from the reality TV show.

The show has been on television for 23 years and is now in its 44th season. Jackson said she has seen every episode since the show’s second season.

“I watch it with my husband and my daughters even now, which I will admit it’s not easy to do with the demands of my day job. But you have to set priorities, people. And that’s exactly the first lesson that I have for you today,” she told the graduating class of American University’s law school in Washington.

Jackson, the court’s first Black female justice, is coming to the end of her first term on the court. The justices are done hearing arguments for the term and are expected to issue all their remaining opinions by the end of June before going on summer break. Major decisions on affirmative action and President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan have yet to be announced.

In her address, Jackson described “Survivor,” in which contestants are deposited in a remote tropical location and undertake challenges in the hopes of ultimately winning $1 million, as “great fun to watch.” But she also said it holds “a number of broader lessons that are helpful for becoming a good lawyer.”

One lesson, she said, is to “make the most of the resources that you have,” drawing a parallel to when she was a federal public defender and prosecutors always seemed to have more resources. Jackson said she knows “what it is like to commit to moving forward even when the deck is stacked against you” and also talked about a Survivor contestant with a prosthetic leg who nonetheless prevailed at a difficult challenge involving a balance beam.

“My advice to you is to do your best to shut out distractions, use your time wisely and figure out how to make the most of what you have,” Jackson said.

Other lessons from the show are to “know your strengths” and to “play the long game,” she said.

That last piece of advice could serve the liberal justice well on the Supreme Court, where her colleagues include six conservatives and two other liberals, making it unlikely her views will prevail in some of the term’s most contentious cases when they are announced over the next several weeks.

“Season after season, the players who tend to do really well are those who appear to come in with the understanding that this game is about existing both in community and conflict,” she said of “Survivor.”

Jackson said that players who go far are the ones that “choose optimism, lifting the spirits of the other tribe members, no matter what happens.”

“They try to stay as even-keeled as possible, not getting too carried away by dramatic wins or heartbreaking losses,” she said.

Jackson’s commencement address was the first she has given since becoming a justice. The school’s law school dean, Roger Fairfax, is someone she met in college at Harvard University. His wife, Lisa Fairfax, is one of Jackson’s best friends and former roommates and introduced her at her Senate confirmation hearing.

Jackson is also giving a commencement speech on Sunday at Boston University’s law school.

Jessica Gresko reports for The Associated Press.

l

Related Content

This image from U.S. Capitol Police security video and contained in the government's sentencing memorandum for Donald Hazard, circled in red by source, shows him in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Department of Justice via AP)

Texas militia member sentenced for attacking police during Capitol riot

A Texas militia member was sentenced to prison for attacking police officers at the U.S. Capitol, seriously in[...]

May 22, 2023
A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement

Hyundai and Kia have reached a proposed $200 million settlement to end a class-action lawsuit over vehicles' l[...]

May 19, 2023

Justice Gorsuch: COVID emergency orders among ‘greatest intrusions on civil liberties’

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch says emergency measures taken during the COVID-19 crisis were among “the [...]

May 19, 2023
Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle Mexican Grill while eating dinner in Missoula, Montana, on May 3, 2023. Botkin, a former walk-on place kicker and punter for the Montana Grizzlies, gained notoriety on the social media platform after videos of him performing kicking tricks went viral. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Montana is banning TikTok. But can the state enforce the law and fend off a lawsuit?

Montana's first-of-its kind law that makes it illegal for residents to use TikTok in the state is already faci[...]

May 19, 2023
Attorney Steven Epstein, a civil litigator and family law specialist, is combining his interest in crime and golf in his first murder novel. (Submitted photo)

Murder, he writes: Lawyer pens first novel, coupling killing and golf

Attorney Steven Epstein, a civil litigator and family law specialist, is combining his interest in crime and g[...]

May 19, 2023
Prince George's County Circuit Judge Sean D. Wallace will be the first American to serve full-time on the United Nations Dispute Tribunal. (Contributed photo)

Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on UN tribunal

A Prince George's County judge is heading to Kenya, where he will become the first American to serve full-time[...]

May 18, 2023

Editors Picks

A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement

19/5/2023
Prince George's County Circuit Judge Sean D. Wallace will be the first American to serve full-time on the United Nations Dispute Tribunal. (Contributed photo)

Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]

18/5/2023

BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years

17/5/2023

Jury awards $8.5M to Maryland woman after contracting genital herpes from ex-boy[...]

17/5/2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

17/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law on May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Ketanji Brown Jackson tells law students ‘Survivor’ offers helpful l[...]

22/5/2023

Survey of economists: Inflation, Fed’s key interest rate both will stay hi[...]

22/5/2023
Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Meta fined record $1.3B, ordered to stop sending European user data to US

22/5/2023

FBI broke rules in seeking info on Jan. 6 riot, racial justice protests, court s[...]

22/5/2023
This image from U.S. Capitol Police security video and contained in the government's sentencing memorandum for Donald Hazard, circled in red by source, shows him in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Department of Justice via AP)

Texas militia member sentenced for attacking police during Capitol riot

22/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT