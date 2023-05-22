May 23, 2023

Daily Record Staff//May 22, 2023

May 23, 2023

May 23, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 22, 2023

What it would mean for the global economy if the US defaults on its debt

WASHINGTON — If the debt crisis roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into r[...]

May 22, 2023

Chaberton Energy, Pivot Energy break ground on community solar project

Rockville-based Chaberton Energy broke ground on the Catherine Community Solar and Catherine Aggregate Net Ene[...]

May 22, 2023
Monty Hobbs , right, and his dog Mattox sit next to another pet dog on the patio at the Olive Lounge in Takoma Park on May 4, 2023. Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

More dogs could show up in outdoor dining spaces. Some are yapping about it.

Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want[...]

May 22, 2023

Survey of economists: Inflation, Fed’s key interest rate both will stay high

The Federal Reserve will make only modest progress in its fight against inflation for the rest of this year, a[...]

May 22, 2023
Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Meta fined record $1.3B, ordered to stop sending European user data to US

The European Union slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine and ordered it to stop transferring us[...]

May 22, 2023
First Fruits Farm hosted a blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony to open its new distribution center in Baltimore County. (Submitted photo)

First Fruits Farm opens distribution center in Baltimore County

First Fruits Farm hosted a blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony to open its new distribution center in Baltimo[...]

May 19, 2023

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks to reporters during a media availability on April 27, 2023 in Annapolis. Moore said he is planning to sign gun-control legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Moore declines to explain decision to not sign cannabis odor bill

22/5/2023

Study: Md. tops most states in online searches for lawyers

22/5/2023
A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement

19/5/2023
Prince George's County Circuit Judge Sean D. Wallace will be the first American to serve full-time on the United Nations Dispute Tribunal. (Contributed photo)

Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]

18/5/2023

BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years

17/5/2023

What it would mean for the global economy if the US defaults on its debt

22/5/2023

TikTok files lawsuit to overturn Montana’s 1st-in-nation ban

22/5/2023
Jessica Bernardo poses for a photo at her home in Little Elm, Texas, on May 18, 2023. More Texas women who were told they could not end pregnancies with fatal fetal anomalies or that endangered their health are challenging the state's restrictive abortion laws. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on abortion law

22/5/2023
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for American University's Washington College of Law on May 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Ketanji Brown Jackson tells law students ‘Survivor’ offers helpful l[...]

22/5/2023

Survey of economists: Inflation, Fed’s key interest rate both will stay hi[...]

22/5/2023

