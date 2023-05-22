Study: Md. tops most states in online searches for lawyers

Madeleine O'Neill//May 22, 2023

Maryland is among the top 10 states where residents are most often searching online for lawyers, according to research conducted by a Texas personal injury firm.

The study analyzed which states had the most online searches for various types of lawyers and ranked each state’s average monthly search volume based on the number of searches per 100,000 people.

Maryland ranked seventh with 374 searches per 100,000 people, coming in just below Virginia, which had 376 searches per 100,000 people.

The study by the Patel Firm found that people in Maryland searched most for immigration lawyers. Other popular searches in Maryland were for family lawyers and medical malpractice lawyers.

Colorado ranked first for online lawyer searches, with 534 searches per 100,000 people. Most searchers there were interested in family lawyers, immigration lawyers and employment lawyers.

The other states in the top 10 are North Carolina (462 searches per 100,000 people), where people searched most for bankruptcy lawyers; Georgia (405, with a focus on family lawyers); New York (396); Florida (393); New Jersey (370); Illinois (367;) and Pennsylvania (358).

People in New York, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois and Pennsylvania most frequently searched for immigration lawyers. Virginians also searched for immigration lawyers the most.

Montana and Alaska had the fewest searches, with 198 and 199 per 100,000 people, respectively. People in both states were most interested in finding family lawyers.

The bottom 10 also included Idaho (206), South Dakota (208), Nebraska (216), Hawaii (240), Wyoming (241), Kansas (242) and Minnesota (243).

People in Idaho,  Nebraska and Wyoming most often searched for family lawyers, while those searching for lawyers in South Dakota looked most often for medical malpractice lawyers. In Hawaii, the data showed most people were looking for bankruptcy lawyers, while in Kansas and Minnesota the most common searches were for immigration lawyers.

The study combined searches for various types of lawyers and “generic lawyer related terms” and used Google keyword planner data over the past 12 months to determine the average monthly search volume for each state.

