Baker Donelson shareholders lend expertise to Md. Construction Law Deskbook

Joseph C. Kovars and Michael Schollaert, both shareholders in the Baltimore office of the Baker Donelson law firm, reprised their roles as editors of the third edition of the Maryland Construction Law Deskbook, the firm announced Wednesday.

Published by the Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA), the latest edition offers a comprehensive overview of Maryland construction law and contains 19 updated chapters on a wide range of topics including contracts, damages, and insurance. In addition, four new chapters have been included covering licensing, construction and the environment, zoning laws, and construction technology.

In addition to serving as editors of the publication, Kovars and Schollaert both authored chapters in the book. Three other Baker Donelson attorneys were contributors to the book. Raymond D. Burke, a shareholder in the Firm’s Construction Group, authored two of the book’s chapters. Christopher C. Dahl, a shareholder in the Firm’s Business Litigation Group, and Charles Schaller, of counsel in the Firm’s Real Estate Group, each authored a chapter.

Kovars, the former co-chair of Baker Donelson’s Construction Group, concentrates his practice in construction and public contracts law and represents contractors, subcontractors, sureties and owners in contract formation and construction disputes involving many types of construction projects.

He is certified by the American Arbitration Association as a construction industry arbitrator and by the MSBA as a mediator. Kovars has also been recognized in several publications as one of the leading attorneys in construction law. In 2014, he was elected to the prestigious American College of Construction Lawyers.

Schollaert offers strategic and practical counsel to his clients about all facets of a construction project, from contract drafting, review and negotiation to the preparation and defense of claims. He has experience in the prosecution and defense of mechanic’s liens in state courts throughout Maryland. He represents general contractors, owners, state and local agencies, subcontractors, and suppliers on private and public construction projects.

A current Section Council member and former chair of the Construction Law Section of the MSBA, Schollaert also lectures on various topics of interest to professionals in the construction industry.