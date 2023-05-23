CCBC receives $10K grant for Women in Education initiative

The Community College of Baltimore County recently received a $10,000 grant from First Financial Federal Credit Union to support the college’s Women in Education initiative. Funding will go toward developing a formal mentorship structure that targets female students, particularly women of color. Monica Walker, CCBC dean for the School of Writing, Literacy and Language and Interim Dean Adrianne Washington, Special Academic Programs, are leading this initiative.

Through the Women in Education initiative, students will be paired with a faculty member and a workforce professional during their time at CCBC. Faculty advisers will be the main point of contact and assist by identifying student needs and connecting them to campus-based resources. Professional development and leadership programming will also be offered to connect students with their career interests.