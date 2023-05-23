CCBC receives $10K grant for Women in Education initiative

Daily Record Staff//May 23, 2023
//May 23, 2023
The Community College of Baltimore County recently received a $10,000 grant from First Financial Federal Credit Union to support the college’s Women in Education initiative. Funding will go toward developing a formal mentorship structure that targets female students, particularly women of color. Monica Walker, CCBC dean for the School of Writing, Literacy and Language and Interim Dean Adrianne Washington, Special Academic Programs, are leading this initiative.
Through the Women in Education initiative, students will be paired with a faculty member and a workforce professional during their time at CCBC. Faculty advisers will be the main point of contact and assist by identifying student needs and connecting them to campus-based resources. Professional development and leadership programming will also be offered to connect students with their career interests.
A divided 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the constitutionality of a new admissions policy at an elit[...]
May 23, 2023
A team of students from Mt. Hebron High School in Howard County won the national championship of the Economics[...]
May 22, 2023
If passed, the No Child Left Inside Act would provide states with federal grants to develop partnerships to fo[...]
May 18, 2023
The University of Baltimore named Zahlco as the intended developer of a university-owned 2.35-acre site that w[...]
May 18, 2023
The University of Maryland has named Stephen Roth associate provost and dean of the graduate school, effective[...]
May 17, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Moore declines to explain decision to not sign cannabis odor bill
22/5/2023
Study: Md. tops most states in online searches for lawyers
22/5/2023
Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement
19/5/2023
Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]
18/5/2023
BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years
17/5/2023
4th Circuit upholds admissions policy at elite Virginia high school
23/5/2023
Meta sells Giphy for $53M to Shutterstock
23/5/2023
UPS strike looms in a world grown reliant on everything delivered everywhere all[...]
23/5/2023
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans allege ‘lack of urgency’ from W[...]
23/5/2023
Car seats and baby formula are regulated. Is social media next?
23/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar