Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness reflect industry trends, experts say

Jack Hogan//May 23, 2023

Home>Business>

Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness reflect industry trends, experts say

In this July 25, 2011 photo, Flying Dog Brewery CEO Jim Caruso selects a beer to pour from a tap at the brewery's headquarters in Frederick. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness reflect industry trends, experts say

By Jack Hogan

//May 23, 2023

Weeks after Guinness filed plans to shutter its Baltimore County manufacturing plant, Flying Dog Brewery this week announced it will close its Frederick facility. But the departures are more indicative of industry trends than of a brewery problem in the state, say industry experts.

Guinness’s parent company, Diageo North America, plans to close its Baltimore County site on June 9, according to a March filing with the Maryland Department of Labor. The filing states that 108 people work at the site.

Across the country, the beer marketplace is “showing a bit of contraction” as breweries adapt to a growing industry and consumers’ changing preferences, said Jim Bauckman, director of communications for the Brewers Association of Maryland.

“We’re not super excited,” Bauckman said of Flying Dog — the largest of Maryland’s 134 craft breweries — closing its Frederick production site.

FX Matt Brewing Company announced Tuesday that it was acquiring Flying Dog Brewery, which started out in Colorado but has been headquartered in Frederick since 2006.

The Utica, New York-based brewing company is looking for a location for a new Flying Dog taproom and innovation brewery in Frederick.

“Flying Dog has created an amazing brand, award-winning beers, and offers us a great opportunity to grow in the Mid-Atlantic region,” FX Matt Brewing CEO Fred Matt said in a statement.

FX Matt Brewing, founded in 1888 and the country’s fourth-oldest family-owned brewery, has been making many of Flying Dog’s beers for the last decade because of limitations at the Frederick brewery.

Flying Dog will shift all of its production to FX Matt Brewing and is expected to stop manufacturing at its Frederick facility in August, according to a news release.

Bauckman said the brewers association has seen a national trend of similar-sized breweries combining to expand their reach and broaden their selections.

And larger regional breweries, he said, have discovered they may have limited opportunities to grow their brand and choose to establish locations in other parts of the country to expand their reach.

“The industry is kind of growing up,” Bauckman said.

Maryland’s lawmakers and regulatory authorities have supported the state’s breweries, but the number of Marylanders patronizing breweries has not yet returned to pre-COVID levels, Bauckman said, adding that there are also a record number of breweries across the country and a limited number of spots on liquor store shelves.

Twenty years ago, there were fewer than 1,500 breweries in the country, according to the brewers association. By the end of 2022, there were more than 9,700.

Flying Dog CEO Jim Caruso wrote in an email that, at its Frederick location, Flying Dog was space-constrained, couldn’t produce craft beer in cans — which are in high demand — and had dated technology that was costing the company money and putting it at a significant disadvantage for growth in new and existing markets.

“Frederick is a great place to live and do business, but unfortunately even though we have invested millions of dollars in the brewery it … has too many limitations and puts Flying Dog at too great a competitive disadvantage,” Caruso said.

Flying Dog also couldn’t produce flavored malt beverages, hard cider, hard tea and ready-to-drink cocktails, which Caruso wrote need to be in cans and pasteurized for shelf stability. The brewery’s Frederick location doesn’t have a canning line or a pasteurizer, nor does it have the space to add them.

“This acquisition gives our brand immediate capabilities and flexibility to adapt to the changing consumer preferences,” Flying Dog CMO Ben Savage, who will become president of the Flying Dog division of FX Matt Brewing, said in a statement. “There will always be a market for great beer, but the lines between beer, cocktails, spirits, and wine continue to blur.”

Savage said that FX Matt Brewing will help Flying Dog promote its drinks and quickly develop new products in emerging categories of alcoholic beverages.

Caruso said it’s important that FX Matt Brewing offers employment opportunities to as many Flying Dog employees as possible. He also said his company will provide job placement assistance to its employees.

T

Related Content

Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Meta sells Giphy for $53M to Shutterstock

Shutterstock said it’s buying Giphy from Meta Platforms for $53 million, the final step to unwind the deal b[...]

May 23, 2023

UPS strike looms in a world grown reliant on everything delivered everywhere all the time

Amid lingering resentment among UPS workers, the Teamsters are expected to dig in, with the potential to cow a[...]

May 23, 2023
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks at a ceremony honoring care workers July 13, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Murthy told those who toiled during the pandemic that "The fight isn't over" as vaccine rollout stalls in some pockets of the state and the country. People continue to die from COVID-19 in New Mexico and across the country; virtually all of them unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Car seats and baby formula are regulated. Is social media next?

The U.S. surgeon general is warning there is not enough evidence to show that social media is safe for childre[...]

May 23, 2023

What it would mean for the global economy if the US defaults on its debt

If the debt crisis roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into recession, Ameri[...]

May 22, 2023

Chaberton Energy, Pivot Energy break ground on community solar project

Rockville-based Chaberton Energy broke ground on the Catherine Community Solar and Catherine Aggregate Net Ene[...]

May 22, 2023
Monty Hobbs , right, and his dog Mattox sit next to another pet dog on the patio at the Olive Lounge in Takoma Park on May 4, 2023. Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

More dogs could show up in outdoor dining spaces. Some are yapping about it.

Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want[...]

May 22, 2023

Editors Picks

Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness reflect industry trends, experts say

23/5/2023

Government raid on Baltimore law firm not covered by insurance, 4th Circuit rule[...]

23/5/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks to reporters during a media availability on April 27, 2023 in Annapolis. Moore said he is planning to sign gun-control legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Moore declines to explain decision to not sign cannabis odor bill

22/5/2023

Study: Md. tops most states in online searches for lawyers

22/5/2023
A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement

19/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Former President Donald Trump, left on screen, and his attorney Todd Blanche right on screen, appear by video, as his other attorney Susan Necheles, right, looks on, before a hearing begins in Manhattan criminal court, in New York, on May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Curtis Means via Pool)

Trump makes video appearance in NY criminal case; trial date tentatively set

23/5/2023
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House on May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans allege ‘lack of urgency’ from W[...]

23/5/2023
Pacific Legal Foundation attorney Erin Wilcox speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse on March 10, 2021, in Alexandria, Virginia, where her organization filed a lawsuit against Fairfax County's school board, alleging discrimination against Asian Americans over its revised admissions process for the elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)

4th Circuit upholds admissions policy at elite Virginia high school

23/5/2023
Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Meta sells Giphy for $53M to Shutterstock

23/5/2023
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks at a ceremony honoring care workers July 13, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Murthy told those who toiled during the pandemic that "The fight isn't over" as vaccine rollout stalls in some pockets of the state and the country. People continue to die from COVID-19 in New Mexico and across the country; virtually all of them unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Car seats and baby formula are regulated. Is social media next?

23/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT