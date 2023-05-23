Feds claim criminal defense firms profited from Ravenell money laundering scheme

Madeleine O'Neill//May 23, 2023

Feds claim criminal defense firms profited from Ravenell money laundering scheme

Feds claim criminal defense firms profited from Ravenell money laundering scheme

By Madeleine O'Neill

//May 23, 2023

Kenneth W. Ravenell. (The Daily Record/File Photo)

Federal prosecutors are asking an appeals court to disregard an amicus brief from one of the nation’s top organizations for criminal defense lawyers because the organization’s law firm “directly profited” from a money laundering scheme carried out by Baltimore attorney Kenneth W. Ravenell, a new court filing claims.

The allegation comes as Ravenell is asking the full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to consider tossing his 2021 money laundering conviction.

The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers asked to submit an amicus brief in support of Ravenell’s request last week. The U.S. Attorney’s Office objected in a response filed Monday and argued that the organization is more of an ally to Ravenell than a friend of the court providing an informational brief.

The government’s response singles out the Philadelphia-based law firm representing the NACDL, Blank Rome LLP.

“To launder money, Ravenell wired drug proceeds to law firms, including Blank Rome,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise wrote in the filing. “… Blank Rome and numerous other criminal defense firms and lawyers literally profited from the money laundering conspiracy that (Ravenell) perpetuated.”

Blank Rome and the NACDL did not immediately return a request for comment.

A federal jury convicted Ravenell of money laundering at the end of a three-week trial in December 2021. The government accused Ravenell of helping to “wash” nearly $2 million in drug money for a former criminal defense client, Richard Byrd, who led a marijuana trafficking organization.

The government’s latest filing argues that Ravenell had to launder the drug money through his law firm so that other firms, such as Blank Rome, would accept the funds as payment.

“(Ravenell) did this repeatedly and numerous criminal defense lawyers and law firms received hundreds of thousands of dollars in this way,” Wise wrote.

Ravenell hired a tax expert at Blank Rome to help Byrd with tax issues surrounding a front company for drug money, Wise wrote, and used “commingled drug proceeds” to pay the law firm for undefined fees and services “throughout the time of the money laundering conspiracy.”

Payments to Blank Rome were discussed at Ravenell’s trial and were part of the basis for his conviction, Wise wrote.

“…Participating in and profiting from (Ravenell’s) scheme to wash the laundered funds at the heart of this appeal should disqualify (the firm) from being a friend of the court,” Wise wrote.

The sweeping claims about criminal defense firms profiting from money laundering are not likely to be well received by defense attorneys who are already on edge about the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s actions in the Ravenell case.

Members of Baltimore’s criminal defense bar have accused Wise of unfairly maligning defense lawyers for doing their job. The U.S. Attorney’s Office faced blowback when it indicted Ravenell’s original defense lawyer, Joshua Treem, on obstruction of justice charges stemming from his representation of Ravenell.

Treem was acquitted at trial and the new U.S. attorney, Erek L. Barron, later added new rules for monitoring attorneys’ communications.

Wise remains unpopular with the defense bar for his handling of the case. His invitation to speak at a law club dinner earlier this month sparked immediate opposition from lawyers associated with Treem and the dinner was ultimately canceled, though there is disagreement about why.

Ravenell’s efforts to have his conviction overturned have been unsuccessful so far. A three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit affirmed the conviction last month, finding that the trial judge acted appropriately when he declined to instruct jurors on the five-year statute of limitations period for money laundering.

The panel concluded that Ravenell’s proposed statute of limitations instructions were legally incorrect and that the defense offered no affirmative evidence that he withdrew from the money laundering conspiracy before July 2014, when the statute of limitations period began.

In response, Ravenell asked the full 4th Circuit to hear his appeal. He was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison but has yet to begin the sentence for reasons that remain unclear.

The NACDL’s amicus brief argues that jurors should have been instructed to consider the five-year statute of limitations when they deliberated. The trial judge and prosecutor both had an obligation to ensure jurors received a legally correct instruction on the statute of limitations so that the jury could make a factual determination, the NACDL wrote.

“In short, the panel majority’s opinion sanctions removing from the jury’s authority the right to make all factual findings necessary to render a verdict of guilt,” the organization wrote. “This ruling gravely affects all criminal defendants by improperly usurping the jury function.”

