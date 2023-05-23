Government raid on Baltimore law firm not covered by insurance, 4th Circuit rules

A Baltimore law firm’s insurer is not obligated to cover the costs incurred after federal agents raided the firm as part of an investigation into one of its partners, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

The appellate court’s decision means that the firm, Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP, will not be able to recoup the $230,000 it spent challenging the government’s search warrant.

A three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit found that the search warrant and subsequent costs were not a covered claim under BGL’s policy with the insurer, a subsidiary of the Chubb insurance company.

The policy defines a covered claim as “a written demand or written request for … nonmonetary relief … against an insured for a wrongful act,” according to the opinion.

The search warrant is not a claim because it did not demand that BGL do anything in response, the panel wrote.

“Instead, the warrant authorizes law enforcement to carry out the search and seizure without regard to any response by the target,” Judge Stephanie D. Thacker wrote.

The government also sent letters to BGL partner Joshua Treem to inform him that he had become a target of a grand jury investigation into one of his clients, a fellow criminal defense attorney named Kenneth Ravenell.

Treem got a lawyer, and the firm obtained ethics counsel to advise what effect the investigation might have on other clients. Those costs also are not covered by the insurer, the 4th Circuit panel ruled.

The firm fought the search warrant, which granted investigators access to tens of thousands of documents, including all of Treem’s emails.

BGL argued that federal agents took far more material than they needed to investigate Treem and that it was improper for a “filter team” of federal prosecutors to sift through the emails.

The 4th Circuit found in favor of BGL in that case, ruling that a magistrate judge would need to review materials seized from the law firm instead of the filter team in order to protect clients’ privacy.

Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, BGL’s managing partner, said Tuesday that the firm protected its clients from government overreach by challenging the search warrant.

“We’re disappointed that Chubb didn’t protect us in that way, but we are very proud of what we did,” she said.

Treem, who is now retired, could not immediately be reached for comment. He was indicted on charges including obstruction of justice in connection with his representation of Ravenell, but was acquitted at trial in 2021.

Federal prosecutors claimed that Treem met with a government witness in an effort to take the man “off the board,” or render his testimony useless by locking him into a story that was favorable to Ravenell. Investigators secretly recorded Treem’s meeting with the witness to build their case.

Treem and his lawyers argued that he was doing his job as a defense attorney and testing the government’s evidence. Jurors agreed that Treem did not commit a crime.

The BGL search and the charges against Treem remain a sore spot among criminal defense attorneys in Baltimore. The U.S. Attorney’s Office put in place new safeguards for monitoring attorneys’ communications after the case, a step that offered some reassurance to defense lawyers.