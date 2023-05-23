Hopkins, Towson recognized by Bloomberg Philanthropies’ ATI program

Daily Record Staff//May 23, 2023
Johns Hopkins University and Towson University were recognized by Bloomberg Philanthropies as American Talent Initiative (ATI) High-Fliers, a group of 28 institutions leading the way in access and success for lower-income students.
Towson and Johns Hopkins earned this recognition for achieving the greatest gains in Pell enrollment across the 137 institutions in the ATI.
Towson University’s SAGE (Students Achieve Goals through Education) program stands as a vital component of their comprehensive strategy for cultural diversity and student retention. Emphasizing academic excellence, personal growth, and active engagement across the campus community, SAGE empowers incoming students from diverse backgrounds to realize their goals and thrive.
Similarly, Johns Hopkins University has made significant contributions, their remarkable achievements in advancing access and success for lower-income students highlight their commitment to social mobility and academic excellence.-
