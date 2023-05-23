Hopkins, Towson recognized by Bloomberg Philanthropies’ ATI program

Daily Record Staff//May 23, 2023

Home>Education>

Hopkins, Towson recognized by Bloomberg Philanthropies’ ATI program

Hopkins, Towson recognized by Bloomberg Philanthropies’ ATI program

By Daily Record Staff

//May 23, 2023

Johns Hopkins University and Towson University were recognized by Bloomberg Philanthropies as American Talent Initiative (ATI) High-Fliers, a group of 28 institutions leading the way in access and success for lower-income students.

Towson and Johns Hopkins earned this recognition for achieving the greatest gains in Pell enrollment across the 137 institutions in the ATI.

Towson University’s SAGE (Students Achieve Goals through Education) program stands as a vital component of their comprehensive strategy for cultural diversity and student retention. Emphasizing academic excellence, personal growth, and active engagement across the campus community, SAGE empowers incoming students from diverse backgrounds to realize their goals and thrive.

Similarly, Johns Hopkins University has made significant contributions, their remarkable achievements in advancing access and success for lower-income students highlight their commitment to social mobility and academic excellence.

-

Related Content

CCBC receives $10K grant for Women in Education initiative

The Community College of Baltimore County recently received a $10,000 grant from First Financial Federal Credi[...]

May 23, 2023
Pacific Legal Foundation attorney Erin Wilcox speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse on March 10, 2021, in Alexandria, Virginia, where her organization filed a lawsuit against Fairfax County's school board, alleging discrimination against Asian Americans over its revised admissions process for the elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)

4th Circuit upholds admissions policy at elite Virginia high school

A divided 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the constitutionality of a new admissions policy at an elit[...]

May 23, 2023
The Mt. Hebron High School team of Mehin Pandya, Joseph Phelps, Satvik Marripalapu, and Nathaniel Ritter won the $5,000 first prize by winning the national championship of the Economics Challenge Monday. (Submitted photo)

Howard County students win Economics Challenge national championship

A team of students from Mt. Hebron High School in Howard County won the national championship of the Economics[...]

May 22, 2023
Local grade school students embrace outdoor education while learning about the Chesapeake Bay on April 11, 2023. (Courtesy of Lisa Caruso/Chesapeake Bay Foundation)

Outdoor teaching seen as key to improving post-pandemic learning

If passed, the No Child Left Inside Act would provide states with federal grants to develop partnerships to fo[...]

May 18, 2023

UB moves forward with ‘transformative’ midtown project

The University of Baltimore named Zahlco as the intended developer of a university-owned 2.35-acre site that w[...]

May 18, 2023

UMD names new associate provost, dean of graduate school

The University of Maryland has named Stephen Roth associate provost and dean of the graduate school, effective[...]

May 17, 2023

Editors Picks

Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness reflect industry trends, experts say

23/5/2023

Government raid on Baltimore law firm not covered by insurance, 4th Circuit rule[...]

23/5/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks to reporters during a media availability on April 27, 2023 in Annapolis. Moore said he is planning to sign gun-control legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Moore declines to explain decision to not sign cannabis odor bill

22/5/2023

Study: Md. tops most states in online searches for lawyers

22/5/2023
A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement

19/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Former President Donald Trump, left on screen, and his attorney Todd Blanche right on screen, appear by video, as his other attorney Susan Necheles, right, looks on, before a hearing begins in Manhattan criminal court, in New York, on May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Curtis Means via Pool)

Trump makes video appearance in NY criminal case; trial date tentatively set

23/5/2023
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House on May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans allege ‘lack of urgency’ from W[...]

23/5/2023
Pacific Legal Foundation attorney Erin Wilcox speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse on March 10, 2021, in Alexandria, Virginia, where her organization filed a lawsuit against Fairfax County's school board, alleging discrimination against Asian Americans over its revised admissions process for the elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)

4th Circuit upholds admissions policy at elite Virginia high school

23/5/2023
Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Meta sells Giphy for $53M to Shutterstock

23/5/2023
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks at a ceremony honoring care workers July 13, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Murthy told those who toiled during the pandemic that "The fight isn't over" as vaccine rollout stalls in some pockets of the state and the country. People continue to die from COVID-19 in New Mexico and across the country; virtually all of them unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Car seats and baby formula are regulated. Is social media next?

23/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT