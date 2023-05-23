KEVIN LEE PIERCE, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Unreported Opinions//May 23, 2023

//May 23, 2023

Criminal procedure — Jury instruction — Failure to object

In 2021, the State charged Kevin Lee Pierce, Jr. with one count of possession of contraband in a place of confinement and one count of possession of a weapon in a place of confinement after a shank was recovered from Mr. Pierce’s prison mattress. He was tried before a jury in the Circuit Court for Cecil County in May 2022 and convicted of both charges.

Read the opinion

 

Related Content

MICHAEL YOUNG v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress -- Reasonable articulable suspicion After being identified by a wi[...]

May 23, 2023

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF THE MARYLAND OFFICE OF PEOPLE’S COUNSEL

Administrative law -- Arbitrary and capricious -- Cost recovery This case is before us on appeal from an or[...]

May 23, 2023

OMID ILKHAN V. CRITICAL CARE PROFESSIONALS, INC., ET AL.

Civil litigation -- Contempt -- Ambiguous orders The Circuit Court for Baltimore City held appellant Omid I[...]

May 23, 2023

DATWAIN JACKSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Inadmissible testimony -- Plain error Appellant Datwain Jackson was convicted in the [...]

May 23, 2023

DAVID HOWARD COCHRAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law -- Imperfect self-defense -- Clear error This case arises out of a confrontation during which [...]

May 23, 2023

NICHOLAS HUNT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Suppression of evidence -- Revocation of consent Appellant, Nicholas Hunt, (“Hunt[...]

May 23, 2023

