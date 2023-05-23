Unreported Opinions//May 23, 2023
KEVIN LEE PIERCE, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 23, 2023
Criminal procedure — Jury instruction — Failure to object
In 2021, the State charged Kevin Lee Pierce, Jr. with one count of possession of contraband in a place of confinement and one count of possession of a weapon in a place of confinement after a shank was recovered from Mr. Pierce’s prison mattress. He was tried before a jury in the Circuit Court for Cecil County in May 2022 and convicted of both charges.
-
