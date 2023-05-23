Unreported Opinions//May 23, 2023
MICHAEL YOUNG v. STATE OF MARYLAND
//May 23, 2023
Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress — Reasonable articulable suspicion
After being identified by a witness as armed and a possible suspect in a homicide case, Michael Young (“Appellant”) was in a convenience store in Baltimore City when Baltimore City Police Department (“BCPD”) officers stopped him and asked him if he had a firearm. He responded that he did and indicated that it was in his front pocket. BCPD officers recovered a handgun inside a pocket of Appellant’s fanny pack. Appellant was charged by indictment with three counts of possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of a disqualifying crime, one count of wearing a handgun on his person, one count of wearing a loaded handgun on his person, one count of possession of a handgun within one hundred yards of a place of public assembly, and one count of possession of ammunition after being prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm.
Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Failure to object In 2021, the State charged Kevin Lee Pierce, Jr[...]
May 23, 2023
Administrative law -- Arbitrary and capricious -- Cost recovery This case is before us on appeal from an or[...]
May 23, 2023
Civil litigation -- Contempt -- Ambiguous orders The Circuit Court for Baltimore City held appellant Omid I[...]
May 23, 2023
Criminal procedure -- Inadmissible testimony -- Plain error Appellant Datwain Jackson was convicted in the [...]
May 23, 2023
Criminal law -- Imperfect self-defense -- Clear error This case arises out of a confrontation during which [...]
May 23, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Moore declines to explain decision to not sign cannabis odor bill
22/5/2023
Study: Md. tops most states in online searches for lawyers
22/5/2023
Class-action lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai reaches $200M settlement
19/5/2023
Prince George’s County judge will be first American to serve full time on [...]
18/5/2023
BPW grants $800,000 to man wrongfully imprisoned 8 years
17/5/2023
UPS strike looms in a world grown reliant on everything delivered everywhere all[...]
23/5/2023
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans allege ‘lack of urgency’ from W[...]
23/5/2023
Car seats and baby formula are regulated. Is social media next?
23/5/2023
E. Jean Carroll adds Trump remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10M
23/5/2023
What it would mean for the global economy if the US defaults on its debt
22/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar