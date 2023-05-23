Semmes, Bowen & Semmes make return to Baltimore’s Central Business District

May 23, 2023

May 23, 2023

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) Tuesday announced that Semmes, Bowen & Semmes has signed a lease for two full floors at 250 West Pratt St. in Baltimore, returning to the building it called home for 22 years.

Semmes, one of the oldest and largest law firms in Maryland, moved into its new 32,800-square-foot office space this month.

The firm has deep roots in Maryland, having been founded in 1887 and calling Baltimore’s Central Business District as its headquarters for nearly 150 years.  Semmes was one of the first tenants to lease space at the newly developed 250 West Pratt St. in 1986 before relocating to 25 South Charles in 2008.

Semmes’ new offices offer a location with views of Camden Yards, the Baltimore Harbor and beyond and amenities including conference and fitness centers, a ground-floor Starbucks location, SECU branch and a variety of communal workspaces. This Inner Harbor workspace offers direct access to Interstate 395, Light Rail and MARC Train at the gateway to downtown Baltimore.

COPT is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the U.S. government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology-related activities. The company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the greater Washington/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics.

