TPC Racing breaks ground on new HQ in Jessup

A rendering of the proposed headquarters for TPC Racing at a 40,000-square-foot facility at 7869 Dorsey Run Road in Jessup. (Submitted photo)

More than three years after acquiring a site on 7869 Dorsey Run Road, TPC Racing has broken ground on its new 40,000-square-foot headquarters building in Jessup.

The purchase was necessary following a nearly 10-year search to find suitable space for the automotive group involved in the international racing circuit and the sale and repair of high-end performance vehicles. TPC Racing founder Michael Levitas intends to move approximately 10 full-time employees into the building which is contained upon a four-acre site.

Kate Jordan, SIOR, Principal and Marley Welsh, SIOR, vice president with Lee & Associates | Maryland brokered the purchase of the four-acre site and was also retained by TPC Racing to lease the available 27,000 square feet of industrial/warehouse space in the under-construction building.

The single-story project is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year and expected to cost $8 million.

TPC Racing organizes and competes in racing competitions internationally with a focus on Porsche automobiles, with its owner achieving widespread recognition in events including the Grand American Rotex Sports Car Series. DSC Sports is engaged in the manufacture of specialty parts used in performance racing and also provides service for vehicles.

Nine bays, each offering 3,000 square feet of space, will be available for lease at 7869 Dorsey Run Road and end-users can have access to multiple bays. The building features roadside visibility from Dorsey Run Road and is adjacent to MD Route 175. Interstate 95 and MD Routes 32 and 100 are in close proximity and the site is approximately 10 miles from Columbia, 15 miles from Baltimore and 30 miles from Washington.