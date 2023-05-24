ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VIII ALCOHOL & TOBACCO COMMISSION

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VIII ALCOHOL & TOBACCO COMMISSION

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VIII ALCOHOL & TOBACCO COMMISSION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General VIII in the Alcohol and Tobacco Division.

Closing Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

See full ad at

www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE

