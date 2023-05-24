Jobs//May 24, 2023
ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VIII ALCOHOL & TOBACCO COMMISSION
//May 24, 2023
ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VIII ALCOHOL & TOBACCO COMMISSION
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General VIII in the Alcohol and Tobacco Division.
Closing Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
See full ad at
www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
