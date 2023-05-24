Encompass Health opens rehab hospital in Bowie

Encompass Health's new Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie at 17351 Melford Blvd. Encompass Health is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States with a national footprint that includes 157 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico. (Submitted photo)

Encompass Health hosted a grand opening celebration for its new, 60-bed freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Bowie. The Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie will welcome its first patients in June to the hospital at 17351 Melford Blvd.

The hospital team will provide inpatient rehabilitation services and higher medical management for patients recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, hip fractures, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and complex orthopedic conditions.

Patients will receive a minimum of three hours per day of therapy for five days each week, 24-hour nursing care, and access to advanced technologies during their stay.

The grand opening celebration included hospital tours, a ribbon cutting ceremony and presentation remarks were delivered by hospital CEO Joseph Williams; Abe Sims, president of Encompass Health’s MidAtlantic Region; Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of University of Maryland Medical System; and Cynthia Kelleher, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopedic Institute.

The specialized hospital will provide care for individuals in Prince George Country and the surrounding communities through comprehensive rehabilitation services. Totaling nearly 60,000 square feet, the hospital includes all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym, an in-house pharmacy, a dialysis suite, courtyard, dining room and dayroom areas.