Flowers Foods issues voluntary recall on Tastykake products in Md.

Daily Record Staff//May 24, 2023

The recall was initiated after the firm discovered that certain packages of Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes contained Tastykake Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes. The ingredient statement for the Chocolate Kandy Kakes does not declare that peanuts are in the product. (File photo)

By Daily Record Staff

//May 24, 2023

Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods Inc. Wednesday announced it is voluntarily recalling certain Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes distributed in Maryland and surrounding states because of undeclared peanuts.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product being recalled was distributed May 11 to retail customers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia. The packages have an “Enjoy By” date of June 5, 2023 on the side of the package and UPC 0 25600 00225 4.

The recall was initiated after the firm discovered that certain packages of Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes contained Tastykake Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes. The ingredient statement for the Chocolate Kandy Kakes does not declare that peanuts are in the product.

No related illnesses or incidents have been reported to date.

Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail at www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

Flowers Foods is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2022 sales of $4.8 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company’s top brands are Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse and Tastykake.

