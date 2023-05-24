McCarthy sending negotiators to White House to finish debt limit talks, but sides ‘far apart’

Associated Press//May 24, 2023

Home>Government>

McCarthy sending negotiators to White House to finish debt limit talks, but sides ‘far apart’

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

McCarthy sending negotiators to White House to finish debt limit talks, but sides ‘far apart’

By Associated Press

//May 24, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday he was sending Republican negotiators to the White House to finish out debt limit talks, but warned that the two sides are “still far apart” as they try to reach a budget deal with President Joe Biden.

McCarthy said he remained optimistic they could make progress in hopes of an agreement before a deadline as soon as next week, when the Treasury Department could run out of cash to pay its bills. “We’re not going to default,” said McCarthy, R-Calif.

Defiant, the speaker said “it’s not my fault” that Washington was careening toward a crisis, pushing blame onto the White House for Biden’s refusal to negotiate earlier as Republicans acted to slash spending.

“I’m hoping we can make progress,” McCarthy said. “I am not going to give up. ”

Debt ceiling negotiations are locked on a classic problem that has vexed, divided and disrupted Washington before: Republicans led by McCarthy want to roll back federal government spending, while Biden and other Democrats do not.

Time is short to strike a deal. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that “it seems almost certain” that the United States would not make it past early June without defaulting. That would be catastrophic, as the government risks running out of cash to pay its bills as soon as June 1.

“We are seeing some stress already in Treasury markets,” Yellen said at a Wall Street Journal event.

“Even in the run up to an agreement, when one does occur, there can be substantial financial market distress, we’re seeing just the beginnings of it,” Yellen said.

The political standoff is edging the country closer to a crisis, roiling financial markets and threatening the global economy. Anxious retirees and social service groups are among those making default contingency plans. Negotiators are heading to the White House to resume talks at noon.

Cheered on by a hard-charging conservative House majority that hoisted him to power, McCarthy, R-Calif., was not swayed by a White House counter-offer to freeze spending instead. “A freeze is not going to work,” McCarthy said.

“We have to spend less than we spent last year. That is the starting point.”

The longstanding Washington debate over the size and scope of the federal government now has just days to be resolved. Failure to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, now at $31 trillion, would risk a potentially chaotic federal default, almost certain to inflict economic turmoil at home and abroad.

Dragging into a third week, the negotiations over raising the nation’s debt limit were never supposed to arrive at this point.

The White House insisted early on it was unwilling to barter over the need to pay the nation’s bills, demanding that Congress simply lift the ceiling as it has done many times before with no strings attached.

But the newly elected speaker visited Biden at the Oval Office in February, urging the president to come to the negotiating table on a budget package that would reduce spending and the nation’s ballooning deficits in exchange for the vote to allow future debt.

“I told the president Feb. 1,” McCarthy recounted. “I said, Mr. President, you’re not going to raise taxes. You’ve got to spend less money than was spent this year.”

Negotiations are focused on finding agreement on a 2024 budget year limit. Republicans have set aside their demand to roll back spending to 2022 levels, but say that next year’s government spending must be less than it is now. But the White House instead offered to freeze spending at current 2023 numbers.

By sparing defense and some veterans accounts from reductions, the Republicans would shift the bulk of spending reductions to other federal programs, an approach that breaks a tradition in Congress of budget cap parity.

Agreement on that topline spending level is vital. It would enable McCarthy to deliver spending restraints for conservatives while not being so severe that it would chase off the Democratic votes that would be needed in the divided Congress to pass any bill.

But what, if anything, Democrats would get if they agreed to deeper spending cuts than Biden’s team has proposed is uncertain.

The White House has continued to argue that deficits can be reduced by ending tax breaks for wealthier households and some corporations, but McCarthy said he told the president at their February meeting that raising revenue from tax hikes is off the table.

The negotiators are now also debating the duration of a 1% cap on annual spending growth going forward, with Republicans dropping their demand for a 10-year cap to six years, but the White House offering only one year, for 2025.

Typically, the debt ceiling has been lifted for the duration of a budget deal, and in this negotiation the White House is angling for a two-year agreement that would push past the presidential elections.

Past debt ceiling talks have produced budget agreements in which both parties have won some concessions in a give and take.

Republicans, however, are pushing additional priorities as the negotiators focus on the $100 billion-plus difference between the 2022 and 2023 spending plans as a place to cut.

They want to beef up work requirements for government aid to recipients of food stamps, cash assistance and the Medicaid health care program that the Biden administration says would impact millions of people who depend on assistance.

All sides have been eyeing the potential for the package to include a framework to ease federal regulations and speed energy project developments. They are all but certain to claw back some $30 billion in unspent COVID-19 funds now that the pandemic emergency has officially been lifted.

The White House has countered by keeping defense and nondefense spending flat next year, which would save $90 billion in the 2024 budget year and $1 trillion over 10 years.

McCarthy promised lawmakers he will abide by the rule to post any bill for 72 hours before voting, making any action doubtful until the weekend — just days before the potential deadline. The Senate would also have to pass the package before it could go to Biden’s desk to be signed.

McCarthy faces a hard-right flank in his own party that is likely to reject any deal, and that has led some Democrats to encourage Biden to resist any compromise with the Republicans and simply invoke the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling on his own, an unprecedented action the president has resisted for now.

Lisa Mascaro, Stephen Groves and Seung Min Kim report for The Associated Press.

Associated Press writers Fatima Hussein, Kevin Freking, Chris Megerian, Darlene Superville and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

r

Related Content

Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness reflect industry trends, experts say

Weeks after Guinness filed plans to shutter its Baltimore County manufacturing plant, Flying Dog Brewery this [...]

May 23, 2023
Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Meta sells Giphy for $53M to Shutterstock

Shutterstock said it’s buying Giphy from Meta Platforms for $53 million, the final step to unwind the deal b[...]

May 23, 2023

UPS strike looms in a world grown reliant on everything delivered everywhere all the time

Amid lingering resentment among UPS workers, the Teamsters are expected to dig in, with the potential to cow a[...]

May 23, 2023
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks at a ceremony honoring care workers July 13, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Murthy told those who toiled during the pandemic that "The fight isn't over" as vaccine rollout stalls in some pockets of the state and the country. People continue to die from COVID-19 in New Mexico and across the country; virtually all of them unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Car seats and baby formula are regulated. Is social media next?

The U.S. surgeon general is warning there is not enough evidence to show that social media is safe for childre[...]

May 23, 2023

What it would mean for the global economy if the US defaults on its debt

If the debt crisis roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into recession, Ameri[...]

May 22, 2023

Chaberton Energy, Pivot Energy break ground on community solar project

Rockville-based Chaberton Energy broke ground on the Catherine Community Solar and Catherine Aggregate Net Ene[...]

May 22, 2023

Editors Picks

Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Adnan Syed asks Md. Supreme Court to review decision that reinstated his murder [...]

24/5/2023

Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness reflect industry trends, experts say

23/5/2023

Government raid on Baltimore law firm not covered by insurance, 4th Circuit rule[...]

23/5/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks to reporters during a media availability on April 27, 2023 in Annapolis. Moore said he is planning to sign gun-control legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Moore declines to explain decision to not sign cannabis odor bill

22/5/2023

Study: Md. tops most states in online searches for lawyers

22/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

McCarthy sending negotiators to White House to finish debt limit talks, but side[...]

24/5/2023
A man uses a cellphone in New Orleans on Aug. 11, 2019. On May 23, 2023, attorneys general across the U.S. joined in a lawsuit against a telecommunications company accused of making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to people on the national Do Not Call Registry. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls

24/5/2023
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts waves to the crowd after he received the Henry J. Friendly Medal during the American Law Institute's annual dinner​ in Washington on May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Chief Justice Roberts says Supreme Court can do more on ethics, but offers no sp[...]

24/5/2023
An automatic system drops pharmaceutical orders on a conveyor belt to be placed into boxes at Morris and Dickson Co., in Shreveport, Louisiana, on July 13, 2016. (Henrietta Wildsmith/The Shreveport Times via AP)

Pills flowed for years as DEA dragged feet on disciplining opioid distributor

24/5/2023
A mix of fresh and canned food items are placed in grocery bags at Bread for the City on May 10, 2023, at the food pantry in Washington. Politicians in Washington may be offering assurance that the government will figure out a way to avert default, but around the country, economic anxiety is rising and some people already are adjusting their routines. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Anxious retirees, social service groups among those making default contingency p[...]

24/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT