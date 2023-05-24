Md. restaurants to honor fallen, missing soldiers with ‘Missing Man’ tables

Daily Record Staff//May 24, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Md. restaurants to honor fallen, missing soldiers with ‘Missing Man’ tables

Md. restaurants to honor fallen, missing soldiers with ‘Missing Man’ tables

By Daily Record Staff

//May 24, 2023

This Memorial Day weekend, May 26-29, restaurants across Maryland will have “Missing Man” tables set in their dining rooms to honor the American soldiers who have lost their lives or who remain missing in action in the line of service.

A tradition that has been in place since the end of the Vietnam War, the "Missing Man" table is a permanent place of honor found in military dining facilities, also set up during service balls and other military dining occasions. (File photo)
A tradition that has been in place since the end of the Vietnam War, the “Missing Man” table is a permanent place of honor found in military dining facilities, also set up during service balls and other military dining occasions. (File photo)

A tradition that has been in place since the end of the Vietnam War, the Missing Man table — these tables are also referred to as a MIA/POW table, Empty Table or Fallen Soldier table — is a permanent place of honor found in military dining facilities, also set up during service balls and other military dining occasions. The layout of the table is specifically designed to display a variety of objects that represent the range of emotions we feel for those who have not come home, including grief, love, and everlasting hope for the safe return of those who remain missing.

Remembering these brave individuals not only honors their sacrifice and that of their families left behind, but it also reinforces the importance and commitment of service displayed by members of our military.

For another year, the Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM) led the effort to educate restaurants on the meaning of the Missing Man table and encouraged their members to participate. Marshall Weston, President & CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland, said the Missing Man table is a meaningful way to honor those lost while also recognizing the sacrifice that so many military families have made.

RAM exists to promote, protect and improve Maryland’s foodservice and hospitality industry. RAM leads by showcasing restaurants and their employees, offering programs that reduce operating costs and advocating for the interests of foodservice businesses. RAM represents all foodservice and hospitality businesses including restaurants, caterers, bars & taverns, private clubs, food trucks, grocery stores, hotels and other businesses that serve food.

Related Content

UMD Smith School names new Dingman Center managing director

[caption id="attachment_672328" align="alignright" width="200"] Michael Hoffmeyer [/caption] The University [...]

May 24, 2023

Flowers Foods issues voluntary recall on Tastykake products in Md.

Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods Inc. Wednesday announced it is voluntarily recalling certain Tastykak[...]

May 24, 2023

Government withdraws filing that claimed defense firms profited from Ravenell money laundering

Federal prosecutors have withdrawn a filing that claimed criminal defense firms and lawyers profited from a mo[...]

May 24, 2023

Encompass Health opens rehab hospital in Bowie

Encompass Health hosted a grand opening celebration for its new, 60-bed freestanding inpatient rehabilitation [...]

May 24, 2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Adnan Syed asks Md. Supreme Court to review decision that reinstated his murder conviction

Adnan Syed is asking Maryland's highest court to weigh in on whether the rights of crime victims can supersede[...]

May 24, 2023
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on March 22, 2023, near Woodlawn. Multiple people were killed when a passenger vehicle pulled into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers there, Maryland State Police said. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Lt. Gov. Miller renews calls for work zone safety heading into Memorial Day weekend

With many Marylanders expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller renewed calls for dr[...]

May 24, 2023

Editors Picks

Government withdraws filing that claimed defense firms profited from Ravenell mo[...]

24/5/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Adnan Syed asks Md. Supreme Court to review decision that reinstated his murder [...]

24/5/2023
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on March 22, 2023, near Woodlawn. Multiple people were killed when a passenger vehicle pulled into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers there, Maryland State Police said. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Lt. Gov. Miller renews calls for work zone safety heading into Memorial Day week[...]

24/5/2023

Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness parent company reflect industry trends, exper[...]

23/5/2023

Government raid on Baltimore law firm not covered by insurance, 4th Circuit rule[...]

23/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington on May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A June pause in rate hikes would be a close call for Fed officials, minutes show

24/5/2023
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

McCarthy sending negotiators to White House to finish debt limit talks, but side[...]

24/5/2023
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts waves to the crowd after he received the Henry J. Friendly Medal during the American Law Institute's annual dinner​ in Washington on May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Chief Justice Roberts says Supreme Court can do more on ethics, but offers no sp[...]

24/5/2023
A mix of fresh and canned food items are placed in grocery bags at Bread for the City on May 10, 2023, at the food pantry in Washington. Politicians in Washington may be offering assurance that the government will figure out a way to avert default, but around the country, economic anxiety is rising and some people already are adjusting their routines. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Anxious retirees, social service groups among those making default contingency p[...]

24/5/2023
Former President Donald Trump, left on screen, and his attorney Todd Blanche right on screen, appear by video, as his other attorney Susan Necheles, right, looks on, before a hearing begins in Manhattan criminal court, in New York, on May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Curtis Means via Pool)

Trump makes video appearance in NY criminal case; trial date tentatively set

23/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT