Md. restaurants to honor fallen, missing soldiers with ‘Missing Man’ tables

This Memorial Day weekend, May 26-29, restaurants across Maryland will have “Missing Man” tables set in their dining rooms to honor the American soldiers who have lost their lives or who remain missing in action in the line of service.

A tradition that has been in place since the end of the Vietnam War, the Missing Man table — these tables are also referred to as a MIA/POW table, Empty Table or Fallen Soldier table — is a permanent place of honor found in military dining facilities, also set up during service balls and other military dining occasions. The layout of the table is specifically designed to display a variety of objects that represent the range of emotions we feel for those who have not come home, including grief, love, and everlasting hope for the safe return of those who remain missing.

Remembering these brave individuals not only honors their sacrifice and that of their families left behind, but it also reinforces the importance and commitment of service displayed by members of our military.

For another year, the Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM) led the effort to educate restaurants on the meaning of the Missing Man table and encouraged their members to participate. Marshall Weston, President & CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland, said the Missing Man table is a meaningful way to honor those lost while also recognizing the sacrifice that so many military families have made.

