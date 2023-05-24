UMD Smith School names new Dingman Center managing director

Daily Record Staff//May 24, 2023

Michael Hoffmeyer 

The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business has named Michael Hoffmeyer as managing director of its Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship.

He joins a center integral to a UMD Top 10 ranking for eight straight years for undergraduate entrepreneurship studies and that facilitates the first-of-its-kind and largest university-run angel investor network – Dingman Center Angels.

Hoffmeyer arrives from directing the University of Memphis’ Crews Center for Entrepreneurship since its 2013 opening and with expertise in entrepreneurship, tech and e-commerce. He has served as a founder, board member, and-or C-suite executive in six payments-related startups since 1997.

