UMD Smith School names new Dingman Center managing director

The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business has named Michael Hoffmeyer as managing director of its Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship.

He joins a center integral to a UMD Top 10 ranking for eight straight years for undergraduate entrepreneurship studies and that facilitates the first-of-its-kind and largest university-run angel investor network – Dingman Center Angels.

Hoffmeyer arrives from directing the University of Memphis’ Crews Center for Entrepreneurship since its 2013 opening and with expertise in entrepreneurship, tech and e-commerce. He has served as a founder, board member, and-or C-suite executive in six payments-related startups since 1997.