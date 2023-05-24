UMD Smith School names new Dingman Center managing director

Daily Record Staff//May 24, 2023
//May 24, 2023
The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business has named Michael Hoffmeyer as managing director of its Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship.
He joins a center integral to a UMD Top 10 ranking for eight straight years for undergraduate entrepreneurship studies and that facilitates the first-of-its-kind and largest university-run angel investor network – Dingman Center Angels.
Hoffmeyer arrives from directing the University of Memphis’ Crews Center for Entrepreneurship since its 2013 opening and with expertise in entrepreneurship, tech and e-commerce. He has served as a founder, board member, and-or C-suite executive in six payments-related startups since 1997.
Johns Hopkins University and Towson University were recognized by Bloomberg Philanthropies for leading the way[...]
May 23, 2023
The Community College of Baltimore County recently received a $10,000 grant from First Financial Federal Credi[...]
May 23, 2023
A divided 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the constitutionality of a new admissions policy at an elit[...]
May 23, 2023
A team of students from Mt. Hebron High School in Howard County won the national championship of the Economics[...]
May 22, 2023
If passed, the No Child Left Inside Act would provide states with federal grants to develop partnerships to fo[...]
May 18, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Government withdraws filing that claimed defense firms profited from Ravenell mo[...]
24/5/2023
Adnan Syed asks Md. Supreme Court to review decision that reinstated his murder [...]
24/5/2023
Lt. Gov. Miller renews calls for work zone safety heading into Memorial Day week[...]
24/5/2023
Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness parent company reflect industry trends, exper[...]
23/5/2023
Government raid on Baltimore law firm not covered by insurance, 4th Circuit rule[...]
23/5/2023
A June pause in rate hikes would be a close call for Fed officials, minutes show
24/5/2023
McCarthy sending negotiators to White House to finish debt limit talks, but side[...]
24/5/2023
Chief Justice Roberts says Supreme Court can do more on ethics, but offers no sp[...]
24/5/2023
Anxious retirees, social service groups among those making default contingency p[...]
24/5/2023
Trump makes video appearance in NY criminal case; trial date tentatively set
23/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar