Ahmed Elsayed-Ahmed | Maryland Hospital Association

Daily Record Staff//May 25, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 25, 2023

Ahmed Elsayed-Ahmed was promoted to vice president of strategic analytics at the Maryland Hospital Association. Ahmed has served for four years as a director on the strategic analytics team and previously held positions at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine and KPMG.

