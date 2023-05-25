Daily Record Staff//May 25, 2023
Elkton police to utilize new body camera data analysis platform
Truleo, a provider of automated body camera review and analysis technology for law enforcement, Thursday announced the Elkton Police Department has signed on to utilize the company’s body camera data analysis platform.
Truleo processes body camera videos for departments across the country to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching, and promote police professionalism. The technology automatically detects critical events such as uses of force, pursuits, frisking, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language so supervisors can then praise or review officers’ conduct.
Like most departments in the U.S., sergeants in the Elkton Police Department manually conduct random body camera reviews each month on a small percentage of the videos, but Truleo’s body camera analytics platform will automatically scan 100% of all videos for insights that are designed to provide a more comprehensive review that can facilitate coaching. This is designed to save the Sergeant’s time and create a more efficient performance review process.
