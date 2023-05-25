Former Under Armour innovation designer launches medical apparel brand

Nick Cienski, a former senior director of innovation with Under Armour who designed the Space Kit for Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic/Under Armour inaugural flight to space in 2020, is bringing his innovation and design expertise to the medical apparel industry.

Cienski’s company Kyur, founded in Baltimore in 2021, developed an apparel brand to approach medical clothing, or “scrubs,” from the science perspective of elite athletes, mountaineers, polar explorers and astronauts who depend on their gear to excel in their environments.

The 25-year industry veteran Cienski has led product design and innovation teams at Under Armour, Salomon and Arc’teryx and is also an accomplished high-altitude mountaineer who has climbed on the world’s highest peaks. His past collections have been worn by Olympic champions, members of U.S Special Forces, some of the best high-altitude Sherpas, mountain rescue teams and most recently with Branson’s Virgin Galactic company.

Kyur products are designed, developed and two styles are manufactured in Baltimore.