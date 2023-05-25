Hememics Biotechnologies closes $2M in Seed 2 Financing

Gaithersburg-based biotechnology company Hememics Biotechnologies Inc., developer of a handheld, multiplexed biosensor platform that can test antibodies, antigens and molecular targets simultaneously, Thursday announced the closing of a $2 million Seed 2 financing round.

Participants of this round include a strategic investor, existing investors and TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation.

Hememics uses graphene-based sensors with its patented bio preservatives to bring handheld, lab-quality testing performance to wherever it is needed – whether it is a farm, emergency room or battlefield. Its platform consists of a portable, easy-to-use reader utilizing a single-use biochip with 32 sensors. Our sensors can be individually programmed to detect molecular, antigen and antibody targets.