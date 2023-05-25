May 26, 2023

Daily Record Staff
May 25, 2023

May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 25, 2023

Related Content

Voluntary recall issued on Tastykake products in Md.

Flowers Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes distributed in Maryland.

May 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington on May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A June pause in rate hikes would be a close call for Fed officials, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials were divided on whether to pause their interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting[...]

May 24, 2023

Md. restaurants to honor fallen, missing soldiers with ‘Missing Man’ tables

This Memorial Day weekend, restaurants across Maryland will have “Missing Man” tables set up to honor sold[...]

May 24, 2023

Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness parent company reflect industry trends, experts say

Weeks after Guinness's parent company filed plans to shutter its Baltimore County manufacturing plant, Flying [...]

May 23, 2023
Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Meta sells Giphy for $53M to Shutterstock

Shutterstock said it’s buying Giphy from Meta Platforms for $53 million, the final step to unwind the deal b[...]

May 23, 2023

UPS strike looms in a world grown reliant on everything delivered everywhere all the time

Amid lingering resentment among UPS workers, the Teamsters are expected to dig in, with the potential to cow a[...]

May 23, 2023

Editors Picks

Moore administration prepares for federal shutdown as potential default looms

25/5/2023

Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees pleads guilty to stealing fun[...]

25/5/2023

Government withdraws filing that claimed defense firms profited from Ravenell mo[...]

24/5/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Adnan Syed asks Md. Supreme Court to review decision that reinstated his murder [...]

24/5/2023
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on March 22, 2023, near Woodlawn. Multiple people were killed when a passenger vehicle pulled into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers there, Maryland State Police said. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Lt. Gov. Miller renews calls for work zone safety heading into Memorial Day week[...]

24/5/2023

Commentary

More News

DOJ expands anti-profiling rules to cover thousands more

25/5/2023
This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, on Nov. 7, 2022, as he testifies before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy on Nov. 29. (Dana Verkouteren via AP, File)

Oath Keepers founder sentenced almost 2 decades for seditious conspiracy in Jan.[...]

25/5/2023
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend with[...]

25/5/2023

Supreme Court rules in favor of woman who got nothing when county took her condo

25/5/2023

Supreme Court sharply limits government’s ability to police pollution into[...]

25/5/2023

