Md. awarded $11.9M to improve Route 50 safety, mobility on Eastern Shore

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration awarded Maryland a $11.9 million Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation (ATTAIN) program grant to improve safety and mobility along the Eastern Shore.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (DOT) will receive the grant for its ROUTE on US 50 project as part of a $52.78 million investment package under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

ATTAIN program awards will go to eight projects around the country that bring innovative technology-based solutions to improve the travel experience for the millions of Americans using our highway and transit systems, with expanded eligibility for projects in communities that have previously lacked investments, including rural areas and areas of persistent poverty.

Maryland DOT will use the funding to deploy new technologies and traffic sensors for traffic prediction, signal timing, curve warning and other messaging to improve safety and mobility along 113 miles of U.S. Route 50. The project area includes disadvantaged communities.

The ATTAIN program promotes advanced technologies to improve safety and reduce travel times for drivers and transit riders that can serve as national examples. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law expanded the program and added new emphasis to climate change and environmental justice impacts. The eight selected projects will help advance intelligent transportation systems technologies that improve mobility and safety. The projects include the extension of real-time traffic information and signal timing systems, including for transit, along with other advanced technologies.