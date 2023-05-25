Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees pleads guilty to stealing funds

Madeleine O'Neill//May 25, 2023

Home>Editor's Picks>

Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees pleads guilty to stealing funds

Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees pleads guilty to stealing funds

By Madeleine O'Neill

//May 25, 2023

The treasurer for a powerful Baltimore County political slate pleaded guilty Thursday to theft and perjury charges, admitting to stealing campaign funds from the group and from a former county councilwoman’s finance committee.

William C. McCollum, 52, entered the plea at a morning hearing in Baltimore County Circuit Court. His sentencing has been scheduled for July 31.

The Maryland State Prosecutor accused McCollum in February  of “systematically stealing funds” from the Baltimore County Victory Slate and the finance committee of former Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins.

The charges alleged that McCollum embezzled more than $111,000 from the “Friends of Cathy Bevins” fund from April 23, 2015, through Jan. 31, 2020, for his personal benefit. He was accused of stealing funds through direct payments to pay his personal credit card bill and by depositing checks made out to the fund or to vendors into his personal bank account.

He also transferred funds directly from the committee’s account to himself, the state prosecutor alleged.

The criminal complaint also charged that McCollum used campaign funds to travel with a romantic partner while in Puerto Rico and for flights to Palm Beach, Florida, and Iceland.

He was also accused of engaging in a similar scheme to steal more than $31,000 from the Baltimore County Victory Slate from May 27, 2015, through Dec. 14, 2018. McCollum transferred funds from the victory slate into the Friends of Cathy Bevins account, which he then transferred to himself, according to the statement of facts read in court Thursday.

He also pleaded guilty to submitting campaign finance reports, which are signed under penalty of perjury, for both entities without reporting these transactions.

McCollum’s lawyers said at Thursday’s plea hearing that he has already paid restitution.

“This is money that the defendant borrowed from friends and family to pay this back to show his remorse and start his redemptive process,” said one of the lawyers, David Irwin.

Irwin said state prosecutors plan to ask for a one-year prison sentence, while the defense will seek work release so that McCollum can begin paying back the people who lent him money.

McCollum declined to comment as he left the courtroom. Deputy State Prosecutor Sarah David also declined to comment.

In a statement, Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III said it is “essential to the integrity of our elections that those who abuse positions of trust on political campaigns are held accountable.”

“I’m proud of our office’s hard work in uncovering this extensive fraud and bringing the individual responsible to justice,” Howard said.

Bevins, who attended Thursday’s hearing, said she was shocked when she learned that McCollum, her close friend since 2005, had stolen from her campaign committee.

“I believe justice has been served,” she said of the plea agreement.

McCollum was named acting director of economic development for Baltimore County in August 2020. He stopped working for the county in 2021 after the county’s inspector general reported wasteful spending at the Baltimore County Agricultural Center, where he had worked since 2010.

He reportedly kept getting paid for nearly a year after he stopped working for Baltimore County by using his accrued sick leave.

Former Baltimore County Executive James T. Smith Jr. established the Baltimore County Victory Slate in 2006 and uses it to finance his preferred political candidates.

A political slate is a campaign finance tool that allows multiple candidates to pool resources. Members of a slate can transfer unlimited amounts of money into the joint fund, which can then spend unlimited amounts on behalf of its members.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story mistakenly attributed a quote to attorney Andrew Graham. The statement was made by attorney David Irwin.

Related Content

Voluntary recall issued on Tastykake products in Md.

Flowers Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes distributed in Maryland.

May 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington on May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A June pause in rate hikes would be a close call for Fed officials, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials were divided on whether to pause their interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting[...]

May 24, 2023

Md. restaurants to honor fallen, missing soldiers with ‘Missing Man’ tables

This Memorial Day weekend, restaurants across Maryland will have “Missing Man” tables set up to honor sold[...]

May 24, 2023

Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness parent company reflect industry trends, experts say

Weeks after Guinness's parent company filed plans to shutter its Baltimore County manufacturing plant, Flying [...]

May 23, 2023
Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Meta sells Giphy for $53M to Shutterstock

Shutterstock said it’s buying Giphy from Meta Platforms for $53 million, the final step to unwind the deal b[...]

May 23, 2023

UPS strike looms in a world grown reliant on everything delivered everywhere all the time

Amid lingering resentment among UPS workers, the Teamsters are expected to dig in, with the potential to cow a[...]

May 23, 2023

Editors Picks

Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees pleads guilty to stealing fun[...]

25/5/2023

Government withdraws filing that claimed defense firms profited from Ravenell mo[...]

24/5/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Adnan Syed asks Md. Supreme Court to review decision that reinstated his murder [...]

24/5/2023
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on March 22, 2023, near Woodlawn. Multiple people were killed when a passenger vehicle pulled into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers there, Maryland State Police said. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Lt. Gov. Miller renews calls for work zone safety heading into Memorial Day week[...]

24/5/2023

Departures of Flying Dog, Guinness parent company reflect industry trends, exper[...]

23/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend

25/5/2023

Supreme Court limits federal power over wetlands, boosts property rights over cl[...]

25/5/2023
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill on March 8, 2023 at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. As the federal government scrambles to crack down on surging child labor violations, some state lawmakers want to let children work longer hours and in more hazardous occupations. Sanders signed a law in March eliminating work permit requirements for children under 16, thereby also eliminating the age verification and parental consent required to obtain a permit. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

State lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on schoo[...]

25/5/2023

Capitol rioter who propped feet on desk in Pelosi’s office sentenced to pr[...]

25/5/2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington on May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A June pause in rate hikes would be a close call for Fed officials, minutes show

24/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT