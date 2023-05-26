Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame honors new inductees

The Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame honored 10 exceptional Jewish Baltimoreans who have made significant contributions to the local and global community through their life’s work in a ceremony April 27 hosted by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore.

The event at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts in Owings Mills honored Rhea Feikin, Herbert S. Garten Esq., Lowell Glazer, Rabbi Israel Goldman, Beth and Harold Goldsmith, Dr. Morton Rapoport, Louis “Buddy” Sapolsky, Dr. Steven Sharfstein and Leonard Stoler. Goldman, Goldsmith and Sapolsky were inducted posthumously.

Deborah Weiner, co-anchor of WBAL-TV 11 was once again the evening’s master of ceremonies. Close to 500 guests were in attendance and celebrated the achievements of 10 outstanding individuals who have made a significant impact in our community at the biannual Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame.

Beyond celebrating the honorees lives and building a stronger sense of Jewish pride and community, the Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame raised money for financial assistance for children, teens and families to participate in JCC programs, including the Stoler Early Childhood Education, abilities and inclusion programming, J Camps, JCC Maccabi and membership.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]