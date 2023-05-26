Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame honors new inductees

May 26, 2023

The Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame honored 10 exceptional Jewish Baltimoreans who have made significant contributions to the local and global community through their life’s work in a ceremony April 27 hosted by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore.

The event at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts in Owings Mills honored Rhea Feikin, Herbert S. Garten Esq., Lowell Glazer, Rabbi Israel Goldman, Beth and Harold Goldsmith, Dr. Morton Rapoport, Louis “Buddy” Sapolsky, Dr. Steven Sharfstein and Leonard Stoler. Goldman, Goldsmith and Sapolsky were inducted posthumously.

Deborah Weiner, co-anchor of WBAL-TV 11 was once again the evening’s master of ceremonies.  Close to 500 guests were in attendance and celebrated the achievements of 10 outstanding individuals who have made a significant impact in our community at the biannual Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame.

Beyond celebrating the honorees lives and building a stronger sense of Jewish pride and community, the Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame raised money for financial assistance for children, teens and families to participate in JCC programs, including the Stoler Early Childhood Education, abilities and inclusion programming, J Camps, JCC Maccabi and membership.

Baltimore County Councilman Israel “Izzy” Patoka and WBAL-TV co-anchor Deborah Weiner take time for a photo during the Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame)
From left, Erika Schon, conductor with HaZamir Baltimore; Md. Sen. Shelly Hettleman, D-Baltimore; and Rabbi Deborah Wechsler, of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, gather for a photo. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame)
Close to 500 guests were in attendance at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts in Owings Mills for the Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame event. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame)
Marc Terrill, president of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore; Jimmy Berg, automotive dealership owner and son-in-law of Len Stoler; and Barak Hermann, CEO of Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore, enjoy the evening. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame)
From left, Del. Jon Cardin, D-Baltimore and a JCC of Greater Baltimore board member; Md. Sen. Dana Stein, D-Baltimore; and Neal Meltzer, CEO of LifeBridge Health, attended the Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame event. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame)
Larry Plant, incoming board chair of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore, spends time with the organization’s current board chair Laura Rubenstein. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame)
From left, Barak Hermann, CEO of JCC of Greater Baltimore; Cory Hermann, director of education at Bolton Street Synagogue; Allan Finkelstein, former CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore; Bonnie Finkelstein; and Nancy Boguslaw, deputy director of the Maryland-Israel Development Center, pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame)

