Cristo Rey president moving to Anne Arundel schools as COO

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School announced President Dr. William “Bill” Heiser will leave the school in July to accept the position of chief operating officer for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Heiser’s last day at Cristo Rey Jesuit is July 7.

A national search for Cristo Rey Jesuit’s next president has begun. An interim president will be appointed in the near future.

Heiser has served as president of Cristo Rey Jesuit since 2015. Among his achievements include surpassing annual revenue goals with record-breaking fundraising of more than $4 million annually and increasing the Corporate Internship Program revenue to more than $2 million for the first time in the school’s history; establishing a dual enrollment program with Community College of Baltimore County to offer a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program for graduating seniors, the first school in the 37-member, nationwide Cristo Rey Network to deliver this career certification program; and delivering the school’s first ever five-year strategic plan with pivotal priorities, goals, initiatives and key performance indicators.

During the eight years of Heiser’s presidency, 100% of the students in each senior class were accepted to college.

Heiser arrived at Cristo Rey Jesuit in 2015 after serving as principal of Catonsville High School. In his new role, Heiser returns to Anne Arundel County Public Schools, where he served as principal of North County High School and assistant principal at Annapolis High School. While at North County High School, he was named Principal of the Year by the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals.

As COO for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Heiser will be responsible for the oversight and integrated management of facilities, operations, maintenance, planning, design and construction, transportation, food and nutrition services, and the Central Office facility. He will collaborate with system leaders to provide accountability, organizational direction and long-term planning activities in these areas.

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Board of Education approved Heiser’s appointment at a meeting on May 24. He begins his new role on July 10.