Key School senior wins $5K Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship

Key School senior Isabel Littmann received the 2023 Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship, the Annapolis-based company announced Friday.

The $5,000 award is given each year through the Scholarships for Scholars program to a high school senior who has displayed the attributes and academic rigor necessary to excel in the fields of marketing or media.

Littmann plans to study journalism and mass communication at George Washington University. At Key School, she honed her skills by editing the school newspaper and yearbook. She also conducted an independent study program that involved researching and writing about the beaches used by Annapolis’ African American population in segregated times.

Littmann served as captain and choreographer for her school’s dance activity, and played lacrosse and volleyball. She also led food drives, raised money for charitable causes, and volunteered as a creative movement specialist at a local nonprofit that serves people with Down syndrome.