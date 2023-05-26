Daily Record Staff//May 26, 2023
Key School senior wins $5K Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship
//May 26, 2023
Key School senior Isabel Littmann received the 2023 Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship, the Annapolis-based company announced Friday.
The $5,000 award is given each year through the Scholarships for Scholars program to a high school senior who has displayed the attributes and academic rigor necessary to excel in the fields of marketing or media.
Littmann plans to study journalism and mass communication at George Washington University. At Key School, she honed her skills by editing the school newspaper and yearbook. She also conducted an independent study program that involved researching and writing about the beaches used by Annapolis’ African American population in segregated times.
Littmann served as captain and choreographer for her school’s dance activity, and played lacrosse and volleyball. She also led food drives, raised money for charitable causes, and volunteered as a creative movement specialist at a local nonprofit that serves people with Down syndrome.-
A key index of U.S. prices ticked higher in April, and consumer spending rebounded, a sign that inflationary p[...]
May 26, 2023
The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year[...]
May 26, 2023
Flowers Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes distributed in Maryland.
May 24, 2023
Federal Reserve officials were divided on whether to pause their interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting[...]
May 24, 2023
This Memorial Day weekend, restaurants across Maryland will have “Missing Man” tables set up to honor sold[...]
May 24, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M
26/5/2023
Spouse’s testimony enough to assert Pa. common-law marriage: Md. appeals c[...]
26/5/2023
Moore administration prepares for federal shutdown as potential default looms
25/5/2023
Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees pleads guilty to stealing fun[...]
25/5/2023
Government withdraws filing that claimed defense firms profited from Ravenell mo[...]
24/5/2023
Debt ceiling talks making progress, McCarthy says, as deadline nears
26/5/2023
Regulators take aim at AI to protect consumers and workers
26/5/2023
After yearslong delay, DEA revokes license of drug distributor over opioid crisi[...]
26/5/2023
Measure of inflation closely tracked by Fed increased in April
26/5/2023
Supreme Court limits regulation of some wetlands, making it easier to develop an[...]
25/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar