Howard County Economic Development Authority CEO to retire

After serving more than a decade as CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA), Lawrence F. Twele announced he will retire from his role on June 30.

Twele spearheaded numerous initiatives led to business expansion in Howard County, from attracting top-tier companies to championing small business development and commitment to fostering economic opportunities and nurturing local businesses.

During Twele’s tenure at HCEDA, the county gained or retained nearly 25,000 jobs. Additionally, he facilitated a capital investment of more than $1.2 billion, which resulted in an expansion of more than 10 million square feet of business space.

Before joining the HCEDA, Twele held many positions in economic development departments across Maryland, where he developed strategies for guiding business development, business retention and workforce development.

Twele’s leadership extended beyond economic development. He played an integral role in forging valuable partnerships, both locally and nationally, positioning Howard County as a model for sustainable growth and disaster recovery.

The HCEDA is a public-private partnership with a primary goal to promote economic growth and stability by supporting existing businesses, targeting new businesses, and attracting corporate/regional headquarters. HCEDA also maintains several programs for small, minority and agricultural companies’ needs.