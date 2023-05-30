LifeBridge Health names new president, COO of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Grace Medical Center

Daily Record Staff//May 30, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 30, 2023

LifeBridge Health on Tuesday announced that Amy Shlossman will join the organization in late July as the president and chief operating officer (COO) of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center.

Amy Shlossman will join LifeBridge Health in July as president and chief operating officer of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center. (Submitted photo)
Shlossman joins LifeBridge Health from Banner Health where she serves as COO of Banner University Medical Center Phoenix in Arizona, Banner’s flagship academic medical center, and system co-lead for care delivery operations. She previously served as COO of Banner Thunderbird Medical Center during the COVID pandemic.

Shlossman’s early career leadership experience came in government, serving as policy director and director of special projects in the office of Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano. She later moved to roles in federal government as deputy chief of staff and later chief of staff in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, followed by serving as chief of staff for the Office of Management and Budget in the White House.

With a move to the private sector, she served as CEO of the Red Cross of Oregon and Southwest Washington before transitioning to healthcare. Within health care, she has served as executive director and adviser to the president at the University of California San Francisco Health and in 2020 joined Banner Health, a Phoenix-based nonprofit integrated health system that operates 30 hospitals and a comprehensive ambulatory network across six states.

Shlossman earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of California, San Francisco.

Shlossman joins LifeBridge Health during in a period of growth at both Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center. Sinai Hospital is currently renovating and expanding its emergency department, more the doubling the size of its footprint as part of a multi-faceted modernization plan. A Regional Medical Campus at Sinai, created in partnership with the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, welcomed its first class of medical students in April. The hospital also recently broke ground on a new three-story, 125,000 square foot outpatient cancer building, which will bring together all outpatient cancer services for both adults and children.

Grace Medical Center is now in the final phase of an $85 million transformation: the first two phases of the project included renovating the emergency department and adding new medical specialties. The final project is construction of a 20,000-square-foot behavioral health building. LifeBridge Health acquired the facility (formerly known as Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital) in November 2019 and changed its name to Grace Medical Center soon after.

In her new role, Shlossman will also serve as senior vice president of LifeBridge Health. LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope, based at Sinai’s expanded campus on Preakness Way, will also be part of Shlossman’s purview.

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center and related affiliates.

