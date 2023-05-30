New partnership expands UMGC health care catalog

Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus focuses on online education in its classes and programs on campus in its Academic Center in Largo and at satellite campuses across the Washington–Baltimore metropolitan area, throughout Maryland, and across the world. (File photo)

The University of Maryland Global Campus on Tuesday announced a collaboration with online career training company MedCerts to expand its non-credit catalogue to include health care and information technology programs.

Eight MedCerts programs for high-demand certifications and career opportunities will be offered through UMGC including surgical technologist, sterile processing technician, phlebotomy technician, pharmacy technician professional, medical assistant, cloud technology professional, cloud computing, and AWS solutions architect associate.

Enrollment in these programs will be offered through UMGC’s Workforce Forward platform. Additionally, businesses can purchase these programs in bulk from the Workforce Forward platform to give their employees the opportunity to enhance their skills and remain competitive in the workplace.

MedCerts, a subsidiary of education company Stride Inc. that provides online and blended education programs, has helped more than 60,000 students earn credentials and start new careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes.