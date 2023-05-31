Former Montgomery County delegate sworn in as member of Md. Public Service Commission

Daily Record Staff//May 31, 2023

Home>Montgomery County>

Former Montgomery County delegate sworn in as member of Md. Public Service Commission

Prior to his appointment to the Maryland Public Service Commission, Kumar Barve served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 1991. (Submitted photo)

Prior to his appointment to the Maryland Public Service Commission, Kumar Barve served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 1991. (Submitted photo)

Former Montgomery County delegate sworn in as member of Md. Public Service Commission

By Daily Record Staff

//May 31, 2023

Former Montgomery County delegate Kumar Barve was sworn in Wednesday as the newest member of the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC).

Barve, a Rockville resident, was appointed by Gov. Wes Moore to succeed Commissioner Patrice M. Bubar, who has served since May 18, 2022. Barve is expected to take his seat on the bench in the next week.

Prior to his appointment, Barve had served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1991 until May 1, 2023, holding leadership roles including chair of the Environment and Transportation Committee, Majority Leader, Majority Whip and chair of the Montgomery County House delegation. While in the General Assembly, he worked on issues including environmental regulation, energy generation and conservation, and greenhouse gas reduction. Notably, he was the first Indian American in the country to be elected to a state legislature.

A graduate of Paint Branch High School in Silver Spring, Barve received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Georgetown University.

The Maryland PSC regulates electric and gas utilities and suppliers, telephone companies (land lines), certain water and sewer companies, passenger motor vehicle carriers for hire (sedans, limousines, buses, Uber, Lyft), taxicab companies (in Baltimore city and County, Charles County, Cumberland and Hagerstown) and bay pilot rates.

Related Content

Hememics Biotechnologies closes $2M in Seed 2 Financing

Gaithersburg-based Hememics Biotechnologies Inc. announced the closing of a $2 million Seed 2 financing round.

May 25, 2023

Md. restaurants to honor fallen, missing soldiers with ‘Missing Man’ tables

This Memorial Day weekend, restaurants across Maryland will have “Missing Man” tables set up to honor sold[...]

May 24, 2023

Chaberton Energy, Pivot Energy break ground on community solar project

Rockville-based Chaberton Energy broke ground on the Catherine Community Solar and Catherine Aggregate Net Ene[...]

May 22, 2023

Montgomery bar association crafts a diverse leadership team

The lack of diversity in executive leadership across organizations in Maryland has been well reported, but the[...]

May 18, 2023

Montgomery County launches integrated microgrid infrastructure project

AlphaStruxure, an Energy as a Service (EaaS) company, and Montgomery County Thursday announced an integrated [...]

May 18, 2023

Bethesda tech company lands $92M in equity investment for cloud physical security

Bethesda-based Brivowas included in a $192 million investment by SECOM Co. LTD.

May 17, 2023

Editors Picks

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Cybersecurity Power List

31/5/2023

Dad’s comments about son’s sex orientation qualify as mental abuse, [...]

30/5/2023

Spouse’s testimony enough to assert Pa. common-law marriage, Md. appeals c[...]

26/5/2023

New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M

26/5/2023

Moore administration prepares for federal shutdown as potential default looms

25/5/2023

Commentary

More News

This combination of photos show the five top paid women CEOs in 2022. From top left: Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices, Mary Barra of General Motors, Lynn Good of Duke Energy. From bottom left: Phebe Novakovic of General Dynamics and Adena Friedman of Nasdaq Inc. (AP Photo)

Thinner paychecks for the few women who sit atop S&P 500 companies

31/5/2023
Odia Kaba works from home in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on May 23, 2023. Growing up in Ann Arbor, there was an expectation that Kaba would attend the University of Michigan. When her application was deferred, she started at Eastern Michigan with plans to transfer to Ann Arbor her sophomore year. But she was getting daily texts from her sister, who attended U-M, describing the microaggressions she faced as a Black student on campus. Kaba stayed at Eastern Michigan and graduated with a degree in quantitative economics. Even though it's a mostly white campus, Kaba said she found pockets of diversity that helped make her comfortable. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

As Supreme Court considers affirmative action, colleges see few other ways to di[...]

31/5/2023
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber at Capitol Hill in Washington on May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

House debt ceiling vote nears to avert default with Biden and McCarthy both conf[...]

31/5/2023
A Burger King kiosk is seen at Paveletskaya Plaza shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, on May 3, 2023. When Russia invaded Ukraine, companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately. More than a year later, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcements might have made it seem. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Companies are finding it’s not so simple to leave Russia. Some are quietly[...]

30/5/2023
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, is escorted by prison officials into a federal women’s prison camp on May 30, 2023, in Bryan, Texas. Holmes will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Elizabeth Holmes enters prison to begin 11-year sentence for blood-testing hoax

30/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT