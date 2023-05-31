Capital Funding Group closes $207M for refinancing of 10 skilled nursing facilities across South Atlantic

Daily Record Staff//May 31, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//May 31, 2023

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Wednesday announced the closing of $207 million in financing to support the refinancing of ten skilled nursing facilities. The facilities, which span Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina, operate more than 1,200 beds.

The deal was closed on May 5 on behalf of affiliates of The Portopiccolo Group, a nationally recognized borrower. The transaction represents the largest deal closed by CFG this year to date. The financing also allowed for an equity recapture at closing, a transition to third-party tenants for eight of the ten facilities as part of the closing, and an earn-out structure to provide access to additional capital in the future.

Capital Funding Group Managing Director, Real Estate Finance Tim Eberhardt and Senior Associate Ava Julio originated the transaction for the company.

The financing follows the company’s recent announcement of the closing of $10.3 million in financing, which supported the refinancing of an existing bridge loan, executed by CFG, into a HUD loan. The refinancing supported a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Arizona.

