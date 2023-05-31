Daily Record Staff//May 31, 2023
Capital Funding Group closes $207M for refinancing of 10 skilled nursing facilities across South Atlantic
//May 31, 2023
Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Wednesday announced the closing of $207 million in financing to support the refinancing of ten skilled nursing facilities. The facilities, which span Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina, operate more than 1,200 beds.
The deal was closed on May 5 on behalf of affiliates of The Portopiccolo Group, a nationally recognized borrower. The transaction represents the largest deal closed by CFG this year to date. The financing also allowed for an equity recapture at closing, a transition to third-party tenants for eight of the ten facilities as part of the closing, and an earn-out structure to provide access to additional capital in the future.
Capital Funding Group Managing Director, Real Estate Finance Tim Eberhardt and Senior Associate Ava Julio originated the transaction for the company.
The financing follows the company’s recent announcement of the closing of $10.3 million in financing, which supported the refinancing of an existing bridge loan, executed by CFG, into a HUD loan. The refinancing supported a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Arizona.-
Is your company one of the Best Places to Work in Maryland? Now you can prove that and share it with everyone.
May 31, 2023
A group of corporate Amazon workers upset about the company's environmental impact, recent layoffs and a retur[...]
May 31, 2023
Last year was a mixed bag pay-wise for the women who run companies in the S&P 500.
May 31, 2023
Lawrence F. Twele announced he will retire from his role as CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Auth[...]
May 30, 2023
Over a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcement[...]
May 30, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
The Daily Record launches Best Places to Work in Maryland
31/5/2023
Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Cybersecurity Power List
31/5/2023
Dad’s comments about son’s sex orientation qualify as mental abuse, [...]
30/5/2023
Spouse’s testimony enough to assert Pa. common-law marriage, Md. appeals c[...]
26/5/2023
New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M
26/5/2023
House debt ceiling vote nears to avert default with Biden and McCarthy both conf[...]
31/5/2023
Pain and terror felt by Boeing Max crash victims can be considered, judge rules
31/5/2023
Amazon workers stage walkout over climate impact, return-to-office mandate
31/5/2023
Thinner paychecks for the few women who sit atop S&P 500 companies
31/5/2023
As Supreme Court considers affirmative action, colleges see few other ways to di[...]
31/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar