CEO, Founder, Thinkstack

Christopher Sachse founded the Baltimore-based ThinkStack in 2011 to help credit unions and community banks with technology and cybersecurity.

He is chairman of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland.

What drove your interest in working in the field of cybersecurity?

My evolution into cyber started with entrepreneurship over 20 years and then led into technology consulting and design. I became passionate about empathetic design that supports technological transformation balanced with protection.

What is the biggest challenge facing the cybersecurity industry?

People continue to be the biggest problem and biggest threat. Users want the ease of use that technology offers, and are willing to sacrifice privacy and security to receive that benefit. People and business leaders also create complexity through “app selection” to solve problems, which leads to greater security and data challenges. Organizations need more intentional design and governance in their technology stack and need to improve user training.

What personal lesson have you learned from your career that you would like to share?

So many lessons. But the one I use most often is looking at our clients through the user and customer experience, rather than the technology features and benefits. When we look to the human experience, we often find waste, overlap and complexity that were created through the selection of products that wasn’t cohesive and in partnership with human experiences and goals. Once we have that empathy, we build better protection and are able to help organizations transform and protect.