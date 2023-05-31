Daily Record Staff//May 31, 2023
COVID mini-grant opportunities opening in Baltimore
//May 31, 2023
The Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD), in partnership with Civic Works, Wednesday announced new mini-grant opportunities for community-based organizations in Baltimore to provide health resources and combat COVID-19 in underserved communities.
Funding for the grants is provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “National Initiative to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities Among Populations at High-Risk and Underserved, Including Racial and Ethnic Minority Populations and Rural Communities.”
Each grant will be worth up to $25,000. The window to apply is June 5-23.
Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced that May 11 marked the official end of the COVID-19 National Public Health Emergency (PHE). However, COVID-19 has not entirely gone away; and many Baltimore residents are still vulnerable to severe disease, hospitalization, or even death, including senior citizens, those with disabilities and underlying conditions, and residents not fully vaccinated.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC have also announced that senior citizens and the autoimmune-compromised are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination booster this spring.
Is your company one of the Best Places to Work in Maryland? Now you can prove that and share it with everyone.
May 31, 2023
A group of corporate Amazon workers upset about the company's environmental impact, recent layoffs and a retur[...]
May 31, 2023
Last year was a mixed bag pay-wise for the women who run companies in the S&P 500.
May 31, 2023
Lawrence F. Twele announced he will retire from his role as CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Auth[...]
May 30, 2023
Over a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcement[...]
May 30, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
The Daily Record launches Best Places to Work in Maryland
31/5/2023
Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Cybersecurity Power List
31/5/2023
Dad’s comments about son’s sex orientation qualify as mental abuse, [...]
30/5/2023
Spouse’s testimony enough to assert Pa. common-law marriage, Md. appeals c[...]
26/5/2023
New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M
26/5/2023
House debt ceiling vote nears to avert default with Biden and McCarthy both conf[...]
31/5/2023
Pain and terror felt by Boeing Max crash victims can be considered, judge rules
31/5/2023
Amazon workers stage walkout over climate impact, return-to-office mandate
31/5/2023
Thinner paychecks for the few women who sit atop S&P 500 companies
31/5/2023
As Supreme Court considers affirmative action, colleges see few other ways to di[...]
31/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar