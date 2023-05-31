Executive Director for Cybersecurity Initiatives, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

In her job with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), Donna Ruginski is responsible for the strategic positioning and growth of the school’s cybersecurity initiatives.

An International Cybersecurity Center of Excellence community fellow and 2021 recipient of the Maryland Cybersecurity Award–Cyber Warrior Woman of the Year, Ruginski earned her master’s degree in computer science from the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.

What drove your interest in working in the field of cybersecurity?

I chose a cybersecurity career as it is a global concern that is technically challenging and constantly changing. We need new cybersecurity products, services and workforce training to address emerging threats.

What is the biggest challenge facing the cybersecurity industry?

Ransomware attacks happen quickly, using evolving stealth tactics, and they cause major damage, from disrupting critical services to financial losses. We must do more to dismantle these campaigns. Making this more difficult is a shortage of cyber professionals, particularly in areas like manufacturing, where UMBC has developed a model for industry-specific cybersecurity workforce training.

What personal lesson have you learned from your career that you would like to share?

Engaging with colleagues and learning about their experiences is key to strong collaborations. In this field, it’s also important to extend beyond your comfort zone and keep learning. And as you find success, pay it forward. Serve as a mentor so others can achieve their goals. It helps us all build a strong professional community.