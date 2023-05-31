President/CEO, Applied Information Technology LLC

For more than 12 years, Gwen Greene has served as president/CEO of Applied Information Technology LLC, offering support in system security measures in compliance with the risk management framework.

She previously worked for a decade as a senior software engineer at Raytheon and a NASA intern/ information technology analyst for The White House Executive Office of the President for four years. Greene holds a doctorate degree in information technology from Towson University, a master’s degree in management of information systems at University of Maryland Baltimore County and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Bowie State University.

With a desire to give back, she volunteers her time with a number of organizations, including serving as chair of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc.’s Women in Cyber group, co-lead of the MomMe Life Group and donations co-chair for AFCEA International.

What drove your interest in working in the field of cybersecurity?

My career path includes a variety of IT skills: software engineering, database management, training, and networking administration. However, it wasn’t until one of my positions included risk management and security engineering activities that I fell in love with information security and pursued my doctoral studies, studying how to impact organizational behaviors to improve the security culture. I also transitioned into a lead security engineer role during this time.

What is the biggest challenge facing the cybersecurity industry?

Companies need to be aware of the work culture they foster. Increasing female visibility and improving female mentoring to help women enter and advance within the cybersecurity industry are vital steps forward. It is one of the reasons why I am happy to lead the Diversity Committee for the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc (CAMI).