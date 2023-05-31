Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Cybersecurity Power List

Daily Record Staff//May 31, 2023

Home>Editor's Picks>

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Cybersecurity Power List

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Cybersecurity Power List

By Daily Record Staff

//May 31, 2023

The emergence of cybersecurity as a top priority for businesses, governments and other organizations has been well documented in recent years. Many are the tales of a school district, a city or a major corporation that has seen its operations hacked, with expensive and operational consequences.

Tom Baden (file)
Thomas Baden Jr.

The men and women chosen for our first Cybersecurity Power List are at the cutting edge of technological advances to protect our digital assets. They’re also at the vanguard of teaching and bringing awareness to the best practices in cybersecurity today.

The Cybersecurity Power List was chosen by our editorial leadership. We reached out to readers and others for input and perspective.

In these pages we explore how Maryland’s cyber leaders view the industry’s challenges, what inspired them to work in this field and the lessons they would like to share.

This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2023 that will showcase the most powerful figures in law, higher education, health care and other fields. At the end of the year, we’ll offer our Power 100 List, which focused on the most powerful women and men across Maryland.

You can find this and all our Power Lists here.

If you know of someone you think is a strong candidate for inclusion on our Power Lists, we’d love to hear from you. Just go to https://thedailyrecord.com/power-list-recommendation-form/ and tell us about the individual.

We hope you enjoy this publication and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.

Thomas Baden Jr.
Editor

See the Cybersecurity Power List digital edition here.

Keith Alexander
CEO, Founder, Chairman
IronNet Inc.

Michael Greenberger
Founder and Director
University of MD. Center for Health and Homeland Security

Nick Ascoli
Founder, CEO
Foretrace

Tasha Cornish
Executive Director
CAMI

Anton Dahbura
Executive Director
JHU Information Security Institute

James Foster
Founder, CEO
ZeroFox

Neal Frick
CEO
Cybercore Technologies

Gwen Greene
CEO
AITech LLC

Karl Gumtow
CEO
Cyberpoint International

Diane M. Janosek
Deputy Director of Compliance
NSA

Tina Kuhn
President
Proximas Group

Angie Lienert
Founder, CEO
IntelliGenesis

Donna Ruginsky
Executive Director for Cybersecurity Initiatives
UMBC

Michael Ryan
CEO
South River Technologies

Chris Sachse
CEO, Co-Founder
Think|Stack

Joshua Toffler
CEO
Fornetix

Jennifer Walker
President, CEO
Resolute Technologies

Ellison Anne Williams
CEO, Founder
Enveil

Tina Williams-Koroma
Founder, CEO
TCecure

Amit Yoran
CEO
Tenable

Do you know a person who you feel should appear on one of The Daily Record’s future Power Lists? Take a few minutes and tell us why in this form.

Related Content

Howard County Economic Development Authority CEO to retire

[caption id="attachment_672889" align="alignright" width="200"] Lawrence F. Twele[/caption] After serving m[...]

May 30, 2023
A Burger King kiosk is seen at Paveletskaya Plaza shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, on May 3, 2023. When Russia invaded Ukraine, companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately. More than a year later, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcements might have made it seem. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Companies are finding it’s not so simple to leave Russia. Some are quietly staying put.

Over a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcement[...]

May 30, 2023

Greater Baltimore Committee unveils multiyear agenda at annual meeting

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) unveiled its multiyear agenda with 12 initiatives at its annual meeting.

May 26, 2023
Francisco Santana buys groceries at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Measure of inflation closely tracked by Fed increased in April

A key index of U.S. prices ticked higher in April, and consumer spending rebounded, a sign that inflationary p[...]

May 26, 2023
A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field airport in Dallas on May 19, 2023. The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Expect big crowds for the summer travel season — and big prices, too

The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year[...]

May 26, 2023

Voluntary recall issued on Tastykake products in Md.

Flowers Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes distributed in Maryland.

May 24, 2023

Editors Picks

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Cybersecurity Power List

31/5/2023

Dad’s comments about son’s sex orientation qualify as mental abuse, [...]

30/5/2023

Spouse’s testimony enough to assert Pa. common-law marriage, Md. appeals c[...]

26/5/2023

New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M

26/5/2023

Moore administration prepares for federal shutdown as potential default looms

25/5/2023

Commentary

More News

A Burger King kiosk is seen at Paveletskaya Plaza shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, on May 3, 2023. When Russia invaded Ukraine, companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately. More than a year later, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcements might have made it seem. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Companies are finding it’s not so simple to leave Russia. Some are quietly[...]

30/5/2023
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, is escorted by prison officials into a federal women’s prison camp on May 30, 2023, in Bryan, Texas. Holmes will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Elizabeth Holmes enters prison to begin 11-year sentence for blood-testing hoax

30/5/2023
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in two cases challenging the Biden administration's student debt relief program. (Hunter Savery/Capital News Service)

Ethics questions vexing Supreme Court, with justices not always explaining case [...]

30/5/2023
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House on May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Facing GOP backlash, McCarthy labors to shore up votes for debt deal in time to [...]

30/5/2023

Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the US is coming for th[...]

30/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT