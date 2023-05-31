Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Cybersecurity Power List

The emergence of cybersecurity as a top priority for businesses, governments and other organizations has been well documented in recent years. Many are the tales of a school district, a city or a major corporation that has seen its operations hacked, with expensive and operational consequences.

The men and women chosen for our first Cybersecurity Power List are at the cutting edge of technological advances to protect our digital assets. They’re also at the vanguard of teaching and bringing awareness to the best practices in cybersecurity today.

The Cybersecurity Power List was chosen by our editorial leadership. We reached out to readers and others for input and perspective.

In these pages we explore how Maryland’s cyber leaders view the industry’s challenges, what inspired them to work in this field and the lessons they would like to share.

This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2023 that will showcase the most powerful figures in law, higher education, health care and other fields. At the end of the year, we’ll offer our Power 100 List, which focused on the most powerful women and men across Maryland.

You can find this and all our Power Lists here.

If you know of someone you think is a strong candidate for inclusion on our Power Lists, we’d love to hear from you. Just go to https://thedailyrecord.com/power-list-recommendation-form/ and tell us about the individual.

We hope you enjoy this publication and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.

Thomas Baden Jr.

Editor

See the Cybersecurity Power List digital edition here.

Keith Alexander

CEO, Founder, Chairman

IronNet Inc.

Michael Greenberger

Founder and Director

University of MD. Center for Health and Homeland Security

Nick Ascoli

Founder, CEO

Foretrace

Tasha Cornish

Executive Director

CAMI

Anton Dahbura

Executive Director

JHU Information Security Institute

James Foster

Founder, CEO

ZeroFox

Neal Frick

CEO

Cybercore Technologies

Gwen Greene

CEO

AITech LLC

Karl Gumtow

CEO

Cyberpoint International

Diane M. Janosek

Deputy Director of Compliance

NSA

Tina Kuhn

President

Proximas Group

Angie Lienert

Founder, CEO

IntelliGenesis

Donna Ruginsky

Executive Director for Cybersecurity Initiatives

UMBC

Michael Ryan

CEO

South River Technologies

Chris Sachse

CEO, Co-Founder

Think|Stack

Joshua Toffler

CEO

Fornetix

Jennifer Walker

President, CEO

Resolute Technologies

Ellison Anne Williams

CEO, Founder

Enveil

Tina Williams-Koroma

Founder, CEO

TCecure

Amit Yoran

CEO

Tenable

Do you know a person who you feel should appear on one of The Daily Record’s future Power Lists? Take a few minutes and tell us why in this form.