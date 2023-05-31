Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Cybersecurity Power List

Daily Record Staff//May 31, 2023
//May 31, 2023
The emergence of cybersecurity as a top priority for businesses, governments and other organizations has been well documented in recent years. Many are the tales of a school district, a city or a major corporation that has seen its operations hacked, with expensive and operational consequences.
The men and women chosen for our first Cybersecurity Power List are at the cutting edge of technological advances to protect our digital assets. They’re also at the vanguard of teaching and bringing awareness to the best practices in cybersecurity today.
The Cybersecurity Power List was chosen by our editorial leadership. We reached out to readers and others for input and perspective.
In these pages we explore how Maryland’s cyber leaders view the industry’s challenges, what inspired them to work in this field and the lessons they would like to share.
This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2023 that will showcase the most powerful figures in law, higher education, health care and other fields. At the end of the year, we’ll offer our Power 100 List, which focused on the most powerful women and men across Maryland.
You can find this and all our Power Lists here.
If you know of someone you think is a strong candidate for inclusion on our Power Lists, we’d love to hear from you. Just go to https://thedailyrecord.com/power-list-recommendation-form/ and tell us about the individual.
We hope you enjoy this publication and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.
Thomas Baden Jr.
Editor
See the Cybersecurity Power List digital edition here.
Keith Alexander
CEO, Founder, Chairman
IronNet Inc.
Michael Greenberger
Founder and Director
University of MD. Center for Health and Homeland Security
Nick Ascoli
Founder, CEO
Foretrace
Tasha Cornish
Executive Director
CAMI
Anton Dahbura
Executive Director
JHU Information Security Institute
James Foster
Founder, CEO
ZeroFox
Neal Frick
CEO
Cybercore Technologies
Gwen Greene
CEO
AITech LLC
Karl Gumtow
CEO
Cyberpoint International
Diane M. Janosek
Deputy Director of Compliance
NSA
Tina Kuhn
President
Proximas Group
Angie Lienert
Founder, CEO
IntelliGenesis
Donna Ruginsky
Executive Director for Cybersecurity Initiatives
UMBC
Michael Ryan
CEO
South River Technologies
Chris Sachse
CEO, Co-Founder
Think|Stack
Joshua Toffler
CEO
Fornetix
Jennifer Walker
President, CEO
Resolute Technologies
Ellison Anne Williams
CEO, Founder
Enveil
Tina Williams-Koroma
Founder, CEO
TCecure
Amit Yoran
CEO
Tenable
Do you know a person who you feel should appear on one of The Daily Record’s future Power Lists? Take a few minutes and tell us why in this form.