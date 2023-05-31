Daily Record Staff//May 31, 2023
//May 31, 2023
Karl Gumtow is committed to cybersecurity innovation, collaboration and community.
In 2009, he co-founded and serves as CEO for CyberPoint International. With a worldwide customer base, the company aims to find innovative technologies across the globe and bring them to the United States market.
For more than five years, Gumtow served as executive director of the Maryland Innovation & Security Institute. He has previously worked as vice president of SRA International, senior vice president of RABA and a principal at Booz Allen and Hamilton.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he earned a Master’s of Science in electrical engineering communications from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering in computer engineering from George Washington University.
|
This profile is part of The Daily Record's Higher Education Power List for 2023. Information used in this profile was sourced from the honoree. See the full list at thedailyrecord.com.
[caption id="attachment_672889" align="alignright" width="200"] Lawrence F. Twele[/caption] After serving m[...]
May 30, 2023
Over a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcement[...]
May 30, 2023
The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) unveiled its multiyear agenda with 12 initiatives at its annual meeting.
May 26, 2023
A key index of U.S. prices ticked higher in April, and consumer spending rebounded, a sign that inflationary p[...]
May 26, 2023
The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year[...]
May 26, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Maryland News.
Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Cybersecurity Power List
31/5/2023
Dad’s comments about son’s sex orientation qualify as mental abuse, [...]
30/5/2023
Spouse’s testimony enough to assert Pa. common-law marriage, Md. appeals c[...]
26/5/2023
New conservation goal for Md. state buildings could cut energy costs by $20M
26/5/2023
Moore administration prepares for federal shutdown as potential default looms
25/5/2023
Companies are finding it’s not so simple to leave Russia. Some are quietly[...]
30/5/2023
Elizabeth Holmes enters prison to begin 11-year sentence for blood-testing hoax
30/5/2023
Ethics questions vexing Supreme Court, with justices not always explaining case [...]
30/5/2023
Facing GOP backlash, McCarthy labors to shore up votes for debt deal in time to [...]
30/5/2023
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the US is coming for th[...]
30/5/2023
Submit an entry for the business calendar