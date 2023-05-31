CEO, Cyberpoint International

Karl Gumtow is committed to cybersecurity innovation, collaboration and community.

In 2009, he co-founded and serves as CEO for CyberPoint International. With a worldwide customer base, the company aims to find innovative technologies across the globe and bring them to the United States market.

For more than five years, Gumtow served as executive director of the Maryland Innovation & Security Institute. He has previously worked as vice president of SRA International, senior vice president of RABA and a principal at Booz Allen and Hamilton.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he earned a Master’s of Science in electrical engineering communications from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering in computer engineering from George Washington University.